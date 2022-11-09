College Football Parlays For Week 11: Potential SEC Football Parlays This Week

As the 2022 college football season winds down, every team is looking to finish its season strong. With a weekend full of hungry SEC teams dueling, here are some of the most appealing parlays for bettors to consider cashing!

Underdogs: The Bettors’ Key?

Bets: South Carolina +8 at Florida, Arkansas +3 hosting LSU

Odds: +272

Payout: $372.73 on $100 Bet

The Gamecocks head into the swamp to challenge the Florida Gators at home. While USC has recently played down to their competition, Shane Beamer has done an excellent job of willing his team to gutsy wins when needed. South Carolina is 2-1 on the road this year. The Gamecocks have struggled with mobile quarterbacks, but the defense has managed to force turnovers when containing the quarterback. If USC can keep the Gators’ Anthony Richardson in check, this game could be a dogfight. The Florida defense allows a whopping 441.4 yards per game on defense. Could USC finally get a big game out of star transfer Spencer Rattler? On the flip side, Arkansas has its hands full with LSU coming into town this weekend. The Tigers are fresh off a thrilling win over Alabama and will look to keep gaining steam in hopes of impressing the CFB playoff committee. Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks won’t lie down for the Brian Kelly-led Tigers. If LSU enters this game with their heads too big, KJ Jefferson and the Hogs could rally to shock the nation.

More Points = More Cash

Bets: South Carolina at Florida OVER 59, Vanderbilt at Kentucky OVER 48

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.46 on $100 Bet

The Gamecocks traveling to Florida could be an offensive display for both teams. Both defenses have struggled to stop opposing offenses, and with the yards allowed from both teams, this game could easily reach the “OVER” 59 mark. Vanderbilt hitting the road to head into Wildcat territory could also be an appealing parlay to bet. Vanderbilt has managed to play up to their competition, while Kentucky has shown inconsistency in their matchups. While Will Levis and the Wildcats’ offense could take care of the majority of these 48 points scored, Vanderbilt’s desire to win and tough-nosed culture could allow the Commodores to contribute to this game easily going OVER 48.