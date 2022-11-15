The college football odds are up for Week 12 at BetMGM, so let’s take a look at the board. Here are three potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis.

Cold Weather Unders

Bets: Illinois at Michigan Under 42.5, Georgia at Kentucky Under 49.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on a $100 bet

This is the time of year when the weather can really impact a game. Two games that should be heavily affected by the cold and the wind this weekend are Michigan in the Big House (24 degrees, 18 mph winds) and Kentucky at Kroger Field (35 degrees, 16 mph winds). These would both forecast to be low-scoring games regardless, but the impactful weather makes any offensive proficiency even less likely.

Style Points

Bets: Tennessee -21 at South Carolina, Clemson -19.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on a $100 bet

The playoff picture has taken over most conversations involving college football lately. Two teams that can still help their case with impressive victories against overmatched opponents include the Tennessee Volunteers and Clemson Tigers, both of whom only have one loss. They should be able to overwhelm their opponents and will attempt to hang a crooked number on the scoreboard to help their respective cases to the committee.

ACC Underdogs

Bets: NC State +165 at Louisville, Duke +240 at Pittsburgh

Odds: +801

Payout: $901 on a $100 bet

This one is a longshot underdog moneyline parlay for two teams in the ACC, where anyone is beatable. The NC State Wolfpack are coming off a terrible loss to Boston College, which means no one is believing in them, and this could be a time to buy low in a toss-up game. For the other leg, the Duke Blue Devils are remarkably 7-3 in the first year under Mike Elko and are still not getting any respect. The Pittsburgh Panthers lost at home to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets earlier this season, so they’re far from invulnerable.