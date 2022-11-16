BETTING
12:59 PM, November 16, 2022
College Football Parlays For Week 12: Potential SEC Football Parlays This Week
John Canady
Entering Week 12 of the college football season, eyes will be spread out among the SEC as all conference teams will be back in action. Multiple games mean multiple parlays to consider placing a bet on.
The Visitors to Pay Big?
Bets: Florida -14.5 at Vanderbilt, Tennessee -21.5 at South Carolina
Odds: +264
Payout: $364.46 on $100 Bet
The Gators will travel with a full head of steam following their dominant win over the Gamecocks this past weekend. With quarterback Anthony Richardson leading the way for Florida, the team’s dynamic offense will be a tough challenge to slow down for Vandy. The Commodores have home-field advantage, but they will need to play a near-perfect game to keep pace with the rising Gators. On the flip side, the Volunteers travel into South Carolina to battle the Gamecocks. While Shane Beamer has turned the culture around at USC, the team has struggled to maintain consistency. The Vols will look to capitalize, and with Hendon Hooker at the helm, the Gamecocks have no room for error.
The OVER to Payout?
Bets: Georgia at Kentucky OVER 49.5, UAB at LSU OVER 52.5
Odds: +264
Payout: $364.46 on $100 Bet
The showdown between Stetson Bennett and Will Levis will be one to watch this weekend. Undoubtedly, the Bulldogs’ offense will get its fair share of points. If the Wildcats want to compete with the No. 1 team in the nation, they will need to find the end zone a lot in this one, so expect a dogfight in Lexington. With LSU hosting UAB in their last home game of the year, Jayden Daniels and company will be inclined to perform in front of their home crowd. The Tigers could cover the over on their own, but UAB could contribute to this parlay if LSU gets an early lead.
