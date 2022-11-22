College Football Parlays for Week 13: Potential NCAAF Parlay Odds & Payouts
John David Yonke
The final week of the regular season is here for the 2022 college football season, meaning this is the last full slate of games.
The college football odds are up for Week 13 at BetMGM, so let’s look at the board. Here are three potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis.
Bad Weather Unders
Bets: Troy at Arkansas State Under 46.5, Washington at Washington State Under 60.5
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on a $100 bet
Weather is essential to figure into your handicapping this time of year, and here are two games that the conditions should impact. For the first leg, the Troy Trojans and Arkansas State Red Wolves are supposed to play in a match heavily impacted by sustained winds of 21.5 mph. Secondly, we’ll focus on the Apple Cup, where the temperature is supposed to be 32 degrees at kickoff. This has tended to be a low-scoring rivalry anyway, as the last meeting to exceed 60 combined points occurred in 2016.
Rivalry Revenge
Bets: Arizona -4.5 vs. Arizona State, Louisville +3.5 at Kentucky
Odds: +250
Payout: $350 on a $100 bet
This parlay would look to back teams with a significant motivation angle in a rivalry game. The Arizona Wildcats are fielding their best team in recent memory and must be salty after losing by a combined score of 108 to 22 in the last two years. They’ve lost five straight in this series and will be eager to notch an emphatic win over the Arizona State Sun Devils while they are down, sitting at just 3-8 and playing for an interim coach. Similarly, the Louisville Cardinals will be out for blood against a down opponent, considering they’ve lost three straight in this rivalry by a combined score of 153 to 44.
Underdog Moneyline Parlay
Bets: Coastal Carolina +150 at James Madison, NC State +210 at North Carolina
Odds: +1605
Payout: $1705 on a $100 bet
This parlay is not for the faint of heart, as it targets two sizable underdogs on the moneyline. For the first leg, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers should not be this big of an underdog to any Group of Five team, regardless of whether or not Grayson McCall is playing. Coastal is 31-4 across its last 35 games, so what’s one more victory? For the second leg, the North Carolina Tar Heels were exposed in last week’s upset loss at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The NC State Wolfpack may be struggling offensively, but anyone can score on this porous Tar Heels defense, and these odds are too wide in what will be a hotly-contested rivalry.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.