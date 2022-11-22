College Football Parlays for Week 13: Potential NCAAF Parlay Odds & Payouts

The final week of the regular season is here for the 2022 college football season, meaning this is the last full slate of games.

The college football odds are up for Week 13 at BetMGM, so let’s look at the board. Here are three potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis.

Bad Weather Unders

Bets: Troy at Arkansas State Under 46.5, Washington at Washington State Under 60.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on a $100 bet

Weather is essential to figure into your handicapping this time of year, and here are two games that the conditions should impact. For the first leg, the Troy Trojans and Arkansas State Red Wolves are supposed to play in a match heavily impacted by sustained winds of 21.5 mph. Secondly, we’ll focus on the Apple Cup, where the temperature is supposed to be 32 degrees at kickoff. This has tended to be a low-scoring rivalry anyway, as the last meeting to exceed 60 combined points occurred in 2016.

Rivalry Revenge

Bets: Arizona -4.5 vs. Arizona State, Louisville +3.5 at Kentucky

Odds: +250

Payout: $350 on a $100 bet

This parlay would look to back teams with a significant motivation angle in a rivalry game. The Arizona Wildcats are fielding their best team in recent memory and must be salty after losing by a combined score of 108 to 22 in the last two years. They’ve lost five straight in this series and will be eager to notch an emphatic win over the Arizona State Sun Devils while they are down, sitting at just 3-8 and playing for an interim coach. Similarly, the Louisville Cardinals will be out for blood against a down opponent, considering they’ve lost three straight in this rivalry by a combined score of 153 to 44.

Underdog Moneyline Parlay

Bets: Coastal Carolina +150 at James Madison, NC State +210 at North Carolina

Odds: +1605

Payout: $1705 on a $100 bet

This parlay is not for the faint of heart, as it targets two sizable underdogs on the moneyline. For the first leg, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers should not be this big of an underdog to any Group of Five team, regardless of whether or not Grayson McCall is playing. Coastal is 31-4 across its last 35 games, so what’s one more victory? For the second leg, the North Carolina Tar Heels were exposed in last week’s upset loss at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The NC State Wolfpack may be struggling offensively, but anyone can score on this porous Tar Heels defense, and these odds are too wide in what will be a hotly-contested rivalry.