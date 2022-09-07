College Football Parlays for Week 2: Odds & Payouts
John David Yonke
If Week 2 is anything like the first weekend of college football action, then 2022 is going to be a terrific season.
College football odds are available at BetMGM, with plenty of offerings. Looking at the board, here are some potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis:
SEC Special
Bets: South Carolina +8.5 vs. Arkansas, Texas A&M -18.5 vs. Kent State
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on $100 bet
The South Carolina Gamecocks figure to be much improved in Year 2 under Shane Beamer. With Spencer Rattler at quarterbacks and a litany of receiving options at his disposal, the offense could hold its own against a banged-up Arkansas Razorbacks defense. If you add Texas A&M -18.5 to the parlay, the result is a +264 payout.
Big 12 Special
Bets: Iowa State +3.5 vs. Iowa, Alabama vs. Texas Over 64.5
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on $100 bet
The Iowa State Cyclones are catching 3.5-points in a rivalry game against a team that failed to score a touchdown in the opener against an FCS school. Elsewhere in the conference, the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide are playing in what could be a shootout as both teams are loaded on the offensive side of the ball.
Upset Special
Bets: Houston +125 at Texas Tech, South Alabama +165 at Central Michigan
Odds: +496
Payout: $596 on $100 bet
There are plenty of enticing offerings if you’re looking to get a little crazy on an underdog parlay. The Houston Cougars won 12 games a year ago and are the underdog against a Texas Tech Red Raiders team that figures to be among the bottom of the Big 12 and has an entirely new coaching staff. As for South Alabama, the Jaguars have a solid defensive front that should only improve under Year 2 under Kane Wommack. This team is not to be taken lightly in the Sun Belt, and they’ll look to make a statement against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
