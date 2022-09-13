College Football Parlays for Week 3: Potential NCAAF Parlay Odds & Payouts

Week 2 of college football saw plenty of upsets. Will the same be the case for Week 3? There’s a loaded slate of games on the board, making this another weekend of paradise for the college football fan and the betting man.

College football odds are available at BetMGM, with plenty of offerings. Looking at the board, here are some potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis:

Let Down Spots

Bets: Troy +12.5 at Appalachian State, UTSA +11 at Texas

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on $100 bet

This parlay would target two teams in a letdown spot. The Appalachian State Mountaineers are coming off a huge upset win over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. It’s been a crazy first few weeks of the season, as Week 1 saw them fall 63-61 in overtime to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The second leg features the Texas Longhorns, who may not have won their matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide but certainly had their hearts ripped out and also lost quarterback Quinn Ewers due to injury.

Points, Points, Points

Bets: Oklahoma at Nebraska OVER 64.5, Purdue at Syracuse OVER 58.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on $100 bet

This parlay could be for folks who want to see teams light up the scoreboard. The Nebraska Cornhuskers allowed 642 total yards and 45 points to a Group of Five team, the Georgia Southern Eagles, a week ago and now face Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, and an explosive Oklahoma Sooners offense. As for the second leg, the Syracuse Orange have a revamped offensive system averaging 39.5 points per game and faces off with a Jeff Brohm Purdue team averaging 43.5 points per game thanks to a prolific passing attack.

Let’s Get Crazy

Bets: Miami (FL) +180 at Texas A&M, BYU +145 at Oregon

Odds: +586

Payout: $686 on $100 bet

For this last parlay idea, one could get a little wild by targeting some road underdogs on the money line. The Aggies appear overrated again under Jimbo Fisher and couldn’t beat a Sun Belt team. They now have to turn around and face one of the best quarterbacks in America, Tyler Van Dyke. For the second leg, the BYU Cougars went 5-0 against the PAC-12 a year ago, including a win over the PAC-12 champion Utah Utes. A week ago, the 2022 version of the Cougars were without their top two wideouts and still knocked off the defending Big 12 champion Baylor Bears.