College Football Parlays for Week 4: Potential NCAAF Parlay Odds & Payouts
John David Yonke
Yet another full slate of games is on the board for Week 4 of the 2022 college football season. With so many options available, throwing together a few parlay combinations is tempting.
College football odds are available at BetMGM, with plenty of offerings. Looking at the board, here are some potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis:
Bottom Falling Out
Bets: North Carolina +1.5 vs. Notre Dame, Minnesota +1.5 at Michigan State
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on $100 bet
This parlay would target a play against two teams that had successful seasons in 2021 but are off to a rough start in 2022. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 11 games a year ago but are off to a 1-2 start this season, and the results on the field have been far from pretty. After a magical 11-win season last year, Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartans were dominated by the Washington Huskies in Week 3. Both teams appear set for a significant step back in 2022.
Triple Option Underdogs
Bets: Navy +17.5 at East Carolina, Nevada +24.5 at Air Force
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on $100 bet
Service academies running the triple option tend to decrease the number of possessions in a game, as these run-heavy approaches keep the chains moving and the clocks ticking. Since the number of possessions is limited, this sometimes makes games closer on the scoreboard than they may appear from a power rating perspective. This parlay would play that angle for two teams catching a large number in a game featuring the triple option, with Navy +17.5 and then Nevada +24.5.
Too Many Points
Bets: Arizona +6 at California, Missouri +7 at Auburn
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on $100 bet
The Arizona Wildcats have yet to receive any respect in the betting market. Jeff Fisch’s squad has already won twice outright as an underdog this season and now faces a solid ut underwhelming California Golden Bears squad. For the other leg of this parlay, the Missouri Tigers are +7 against an Auburn Tigers team that was just blown out at home by the Penn State Nittany Lions and has a lame duck head coach in Bryan Harsin.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.