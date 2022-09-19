College Football Parlays for Week 4: Potential NCAAF Parlay Odds & Payouts

Yet another full slate of games is on the board for Week 4 of the 2022 college football season. With so many options available, throwing together a few parlay combinations is tempting.

College football odds are available at BetMGM, with plenty of offerings. Looking at the board, here are some potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis:

Bottom Falling Out

Bets: North Carolina +1.5 vs. Notre Dame, Minnesota +1.5 at Michigan State

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on $100 bet

This parlay would target a play against two teams that had successful seasons in 2021 but are off to a rough start in 2022. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 11 games a year ago but are off to a 1-2 start this season, and the results on the field have been far from pretty. After a magical 11-win season last year, Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartans were dominated by the Washington Huskies in Week 3. Both teams appear set for a significant step back in 2022.

Triple Option Underdogs

Bets: Navy +17.5 at East Carolina, Nevada +24.5 at Air Force

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on $100 bet

Service academies running the triple option tend to decrease the number of possessions in a game, as these run-heavy approaches keep the chains moving and the clocks ticking. Since the number of possessions is limited, this sometimes makes games closer on the scoreboard than they may appear from a power rating perspective. This parlay would play that angle for two teams catching a large number in a game featuring the triple option, with Navy +17.5 and then Nevada +24.5.

Too Many Points

Bets: Arizona +6 at California, Missouri +7 at Auburn

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on $100 bet

The Arizona Wildcats have yet to receive any respect in the betting market. Jeff Fisch’s squad has already won twice outright as an underdog this season and now faces a solid ut underwhelming California Golden Bears squad. For the other leg of this parlay, the Missouri Tigers are +7 against an Auburn Tigers team that was just blown out at home by the Penn State Nittany Lions and has a lame duck head coach in Bryan Harsin.