College Football Parlays for Week 8: Potential NCAAF Parlay Odds & Payouts
John David Yonke
It doesn’t get much better than Week 7, where numerous big games were hyped beyond high heaven and yet somehow still exceeded expectations. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. With that in mind, let’s turn our attention to the Week 8 betting market.
College football odds are available at BetMGM, with plenty of offerings. Looking at the board, here are some potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis:
Too Many Points
Bets: Kansas State +3.5 at TCU, Liberty +6.5 vs. BYU
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on $100 bet
The TCU Horned Frogs have gotten much attention under Sonny Dykes, and for good reason. They’re off to an undefeated start, and the offense has been superb, but a few games have felt more like toss-ups than dominant victories. The Kansas State Wildcats will come to play and are never an easy out. For the other leg, the Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze calls this a “historic moment” for his program, so his team will be ready to play against a beatable BYU Cougars team.
Attack the Totals
Bets: UNLV at Notre Dame Under 49.5, Duke at Miami (FL) Over 59.5
Odds: +272
Payout: $372 on $100 bet
The UNLV Rebels are dealing with injuries to their starting quarterback, starting running back, and a few starting wide receivers and will face a tough Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense. The Irish simply haven’t been able to generate offense this season, so expecting them to light up the scoreboard may not be realistic at this point. As for the other leg, the Miami Hurricanes offense has been showing signs of life and will face a Duke Blue Devils team that has been prone to getting into shootouts.
Upset Special
Bets: UCLA +180 at Oregon, Kansas +240 at Baylor
Odds: +852
Payout: $952 on $100 bet
The Oregon Ducks have looked good against bad teams, but they haven’t been truly tested outside of the opener against Georgia Bulldogs, and that was an extremely one-sided game. Will the defensive vulnerabilities rear their head against a veteran, dangerous UCLA Bruins offense? For the other leg, the Kansas Jayhawks have been undervalued in the market all year long and face a Baylor Bears team coming off an underwhelming loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. The status of Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen is up in the air after he left last week’s game in the third quarter.
