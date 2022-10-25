College Football Parlays for Week 9: Potential NCAAF Parlay Odds & Payouts
John David Yonke
There’s never a dull moment in the college football world. As the playoff picture begins to take shape along with conference title pictures, other programs start thinking about bowl eligibility. With another lovely slate of games on tap for Week 9, let’s turn our attention to the betting market.
College football odds are up at BetMGM, with plenty of offerings for Week 9. Looking at the board, here are some potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis:
Away Favorites Roll
Bets: USC -15.5 at Arizona, Arkansas -4 at Auburn
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on $100 bet
Betting on away favorites is always dicey in college football unless you’re confident that you have a vastly superior team. The USC Trojans have a prolific offense headed by Caleb Williams at quarterback, and they should lay waste to an Arizona Wildcats defense that is among the nation’s worst. The Arkansas Razorbacks rolled the BYU Cougars in Provo and are refreshed off a much-needed bye week following arguably the most challenging schedule in the country to date. A road trip to Jordan-Hare will not scare them, considering what this team has gone through already, and Bryan Harsin is just waiting to get fired.
No Points, Please!
Bets: Notre Dame at Syracuse Under 47, Temple at Navy Under 40.5
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on $100 bet
If you’re looking for a few low-scoring games to take the Under, this is one possible combination you can choose. The Syracuse Orange’s defense has been increasingly stingy, while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s offense has struggled against good competition. Another low-scoring game could be the Temple Owls against the Navy Midshipmen, as both offenses have been stuck in the mud, and Navy’s triple-option attack should limit possessions.
Longshot Parlay
Bets: East Carolina +130 at BYU, Coastal Carolina +105 at Marshall, Pittsburgh +140 at North Carolina
Odds: +1031
Payout: $1,131 on $100 bet
This one is considered a long shot for a reason, so bear with me. The East Carolina Pirates are playing excellent football and face a BYU team in defensive turmoil after getting torched by the Liberty Flames and a third-string quarterback. Coastal Carolina has dominated most of the Sun Belt for three seasons and faces a Marshall Thundering Herd team with a terrible offense and virtually no passing attack. The Pittsburgh Panthers haven’t looked great, but they should be able to run all over a North Carolina Tar Heels defense that closely resembles Swiss cheese.
