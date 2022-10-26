BETTING
12:59 PM, October 26, 2022
College Football Parlays For Week 9: Potential SEC Football Parlays This Week
John Canady
As the college football season continues to unwind, Week 9 is quickly approaching. With games across the SEC, look at some of our favorite parlays for bettors to consider this weekend.
Will the underdogs come out on top?
Bets: Texas A&M +2.5 hosting Ole Miss, Auburn +3.5 at home against Arkansas
Odds: +256
Payout: $356.92 on $100 Bet
Texas A&M is coming off a close loss on the road against the Gamecocks. On the positive side, the Aggies are 2-1 at home this season. Jimbo Fisher will look to get his team back on track and in the win column at home. The Rebels will almost certainly put up a fight, but perhaps their tough loss in their Week 8 away game against LSU will give the Aggies an advantage. On the flip side, Auburn could capitalize on their home-field advantage against an inconsistent Arkansas team. While the Razorbacks are no pushovers, expect Bryan Harsin to have his group ready this weekend to get back into bowl game contention.
The OVER to pay big?
Bets: Kentucky at Tennessee OVER 63.5, Missouri at South Carolina OVER 47
Odds: +264
Payout: $364.46 on $100 Bet
The Wildcats, led by Will Levis, will look to defy the odds and defeat the No. 3 ranked Volunteers on the road at Neyland Stadium. If the duel between the Vols’ Hendon Hooker and Levis lives up to the hype, expect a high-scoring game in this duel. The Volunteers have one of the most electric offenses in the nation, yet their defense is a weak spot. The Kentucky offense could have plenty of room to capitalize in this one and put on a show for the NFL scouts in attendance. The Missouri Tigers will travel to South Carolina in another SEC matchup to play the red-hot Gamecocks. With USC finding their run game in recent games, it’s allowed their offense to open up. While South Carolina’s confidence may be at an all-time high, the Tigers are coming into Saturday’s matchup playing good football. Missouri is a tough-nosed football team, so expect these two squads to go at it. With neither team having the most success on defense, the OVER of 47 points is appealing in this one.
