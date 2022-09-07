College Football Playoff Bracket if 2022 Season Ended Today

The long offseason is mercifully over, and the far too short season has begun. That’s right. College football is back, and week one reminded us all how fun this is! Sport’s most exclusive postseason, the College Football Playoff, will pit the four best teams against each other in the semifinals before the winners play for the title. We have an entire season ahead, but what would the bracket look like if the season ended today?

College Football Playoff Bracket

Fiesta Bowl – December 31, 2022 #1 – Alabama vs. #4 – Michigan Peach Bowl – December 31, 2022 #2 – Georgia vs. #3 – Ohio State

The Alabama Crimson Tide retains its spot at number one in the rankings and the number one seed in the College Football Playoff. It is a familiar spot for the Tide, and they looked the part in the opening game, dominating Utah State 55-0. The defense looked fantastic, surrendering less than 160 yards. Bryce Young threw five touchdowns and ran for 100 yards with another score in his time on the field. It was a perfect opening game for Nick Saban’s team. They would be matched up with an opponent they saw in last year’s playoff: the Michigan Wolverines. Despite not settling on a starting quarterback, Michigan looked great in week one. They bludgeoned the Colorado State Rams with a dominant ground attack and strong defense. I doubt Michigan has enough firepower or speed to trouble the Crimson Tide, but the Wolverines moved up to number four ahead of Clemson after a slow start from the Tigers on Monday night. If the season ended today, Alabama and Michigan would meet in one of the semifinals.

The other semifinal matchup would be the same as last week but with a flip-flop in seeding. Georgia dissected the Oregon Ducks and looked fantastic in their opening win, moving to number two. Stetson Bennett looked like a legitimate top-flight quarterback, and despite losing so much talent to the NFL, the defense looked as nasty as ever. The Bulldogs have a fantastic group of tight ends, good running backs, and a bevy of athletic freaks on defense. It was just one week, but Georgia didn’t look ready to hand over its crown as the top dog in the sport. Ohio State was not as effective on offense as most expected in their win over Notre Dame. Still, Ryan Day must be pleased with how his restructured defense held up against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes eventually won out 21-10, and it never felt like the Fighting Irish would have enough to steal the game. It would be a whale of a contest if this semifinal came to fruition.

When is the 2022 College Football Playoff?

The semifinals will occur at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The first contest will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and the second game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET so you can ring in the New Year with the four best teams in the country. The semifinal winners will battle for the National Championship on January 9, 2023.