College Football Playoff Bracket if 2022 Season Ended Today

The season is only two weeks old, and we nearly had major carnage at the top of our hypothetical College Football Playoff bracket. Nonetheless, Alabama held on at Texas and retained a place in the top four. Every game matters as the most exclusive postseason, the College Football Playoff will pit the four best teams against each other in the semifinals before the winners play for the title. We have an entire season ahead, but what would the bracket look like if the season ended today?

College Football Playoff Bracket

Fiesta Bowl – December 31, 2022 #1 – Georgia vs. #4 – Michigan Peach Bowl – December 31, 2022 #2 – Alabama vs. #3 – Ohio State

Yes, Alabama was able to pull off a thrilling 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns in Austin. That’s the headliner, and the Crimson Tide are still safely inside this hypothetical bracket. However, pollsters saw enough concerns to drop the Tide to number two and elevate the defending national champions to number one. Georgia takes over the top seed after a demolition of Samford and the week one drubbing of Oregon. The number four seed remains the Michigan Wolverines after they beat Hawaii in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have looked very good so far, albeit against vastly inferior competition. How would Michigan try to attack the Georgia defense? Do the Wolverines have enough speed to contain the Bulldog offense, and could they get pressure on Stetson Bennett to force some inaccuracy and errors? The last time these two played was last season in the playoff as Georgia pasted Michigan 34-11 in Miami.

The other semifinal would drop Alabama to the two-seed and see the Tide taking on No. 3 Ohio State. What’s to make of Alabama? They are still trying to find a new batch of explosive wide receivers, and the running game was basically abandoned in the second half. That being said, Bryce Young was able to save the day, and he is capable of elevating the offense. This unit will undoubtedly improve as the season progresses, and Nick Saban will be thrilled the playoff isn’t until December. Ohio State got their offense into high gear in a trouncing of Arkansas State on Saturday. Marvin Harrison Jr. had his breakout game with three touchdowns, and C.J. Stroud was efficient in leading the attack. The defense has been much improved through two weeks and looks much more capable of slowing down an elite offense than they did a season ago. This would be a fantastic clash in Atlanta if it comes to fruition.

When is the 2022 College Football Playoff?

The semifinals will occur at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The first contest will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and the second game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET so that you can ring in the New Year with the four best teams in the country. The semifinal winners will battle for the National Championship on January 9, 2023.