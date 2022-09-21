College Football Playoff Bracket if 2022 Season Ended Today

The 2022 college football season is three weeks old, and a picture of what we can expect this campaign to look like is beginning to shape. Last Saturday featured a quarter of blowouts from the four teams listed in the top four, and there was no change in our hypothetical College Football Playoff bracket. If the season ended today, thank goodness it does not, we would have two fantastic semifinal matchups. What would that bracket look like if the season ended today?

College Football Playoff Bracket

Fiesta Bowl – December 31, 2022 #1 – Georgia vs. #4 – Michigan Peach Bowl – December 31, 2022 #2 – Alabama vs. #3 – Ohio State

The Georgia Bulldogs look like an unstoppable machine right now. They went on the road and dismantled the South Carolina Gamecocks, making another major conference opponent look like a junior varsity squad. Despite losing so much star power from last season’s national title squad, the Bulldogs have surrendered only ten points through three games, and the offense looks sharper than it has at any point under Kirby Smart. Brock Bowers has emerged as a dangerous weapon that opposing defenses have not figured out how to deal with, and they have multiple options at running back that are being deployed as pass catchers and runners. The defense only has one sack on the season, but they tackle incredibly well and are not allowing opponents any open-field yardage. It’s early, but no one on the UGA schedule looks capable of scaring this squad. Their opponent in the first semifinal would be the fourth-seeded Michigan Wolverines. The Maize and Blue wrecked another non-conference cupcake, pounding UConn 59-0. Michigan has been as dominant through three games as anyone, but it’s unclear who they are because the competition has been so bad. We’ll learn more this weekend as the Wolverines take on the Maryland Terrapins. While they are still heavily favored, this will at least show what they can do against a good quarterback with decent weapons at his disposal.

The other semifinal would feature the second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and the third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes. These two played in the 2021 National Championship Game in Miami, with Najee Harris and DeVonte Smith rolling over the Buckeyes 52-24. That game has no bearing on this matchup, played two calendar years later and featuring entirely new personnel. Alabama shredded UL Monroe 63-7, and they have sandwiched the narrow escape at Texas with dominant performances. Will Anderson is still a monster on defense, and we know that side of the ball will be great. Bryce Young looks fantastic, but the question marks for this team come at the skill positions. Do the Crimson Tide have a running game they can rely on, and who will emerge as a difference maker at wide receiver? Ohio State does not have those questions. After a slow first game against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes’ offense has been clicking on all cylinders. Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing at a high level and has emerged as an effective weapon, and there is no question they can run the ball effectively. Whether or not their defense can hold up against a top-notch offense will determine how serious of a threat the Buckeyes are.

When is the 2022 College Football Playoff?

The semifinals will occur at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The first contest will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and the second game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET so that you can ring in the New Year with the four best teams in the country. The semifinal winners will battle for the National Championship on January 9, 2023.