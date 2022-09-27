College Football Playoff Bracket if 2022 Season Ended Today

The vast majority of college football teams have played four games, and the picture of what we can expect this campaign to look like is beginning to shape. The top four teams were all victorious, and there was no change in our hypothetical College Football Playoff bracket. If the season ended today, thank goodness it does not, we would have two fantastic semifinal matchups.

What would that bracket look like if the season ended today?

College Football Playoff Bracket

Fiesta Bowl – December 31, 2022 #1 – Georgia vs. #4 – Michigan Peach Bowl – December 31, 2022 #2 – Alabama vs. #3 – Ohio State

The Georgia Bulldogs were missing a few defensive stars and surrendered some points to the Kent State Golden Flashes before comfortably winning 39-22. The Bulldogs are receiving 55 first-place votes and are the number one team in the land and number one seed in our bracket. Next up, are overmatched Missouri, Auburn, and Vanderbilt. The next actual test will come nearly a month away when Georgia takes on Florida. Stetson Bennett continues to play efficient football, and Brock Bowers is one of the best players in the country, regardless of position.

Their opponent projects to be the fourth-seeded Michigan Wolverines. After beating the brakes off three awful opponents in the non-conference slate, Michigan opened Big Ten play with a close victory over the Maryland Terrapins. That game was eye-opening as the Terrapins battled Michigan, preventing the passing game from getting going and staying within striking range all afternoon. Blake Corum is emerging as a star at running back, but the question about the overall explosiveness of the Wolverines’ passing game remains. They won’t be able to compete with the nation’s best as a one-dimensional attack. A tricky game at Iowa looms this week for Michigan.

The other semifinal would feature the second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and the third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes. Alabama waxed Vanderbilt 55-3 in another home route. Will Anderson is still a monster on defense, so we know that side of the ball will be great. Bryce Young looks fantastic, but the question marks for this team come at the skill positions. Do the Crimson Tide have a running game they can rely on, and who will emerge as a difference maker at wide receiver? We’ll start to get some answers this week as Alabama travels to Arkansas.

Their opponent in our hypothetical bracket would be the Ohio State Buckeyes. Questions about offense don’t exist for this squad. After a slow first game against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes’ offense has been clicking on all cylinders. Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing at a high level and has emerged as an effective weapon, and there is no question they can run the ball effectively. Whether or not their defense can hold up against a top-notch offense will determine how serious of a threat the Buckeyes are. Ohio State battered the Wisconsin Badgers and could have named the score if they desired. They will do the same this Saturday against Rutgers. The date circled on the calendar for this team is likely October 29, and a trip to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

When is the 2022 College Football Playoff?

The semifinals will occur at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The first contest will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and the second game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET so that you can ring in the New Year with the four best teams in the country. The semifinal winners will battle for the National Championship on January 9, 2023.