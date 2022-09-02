College Football Playoff Bracket if 2022 Season Ended Today

The long offseason is mercifully over, and the far too short season has begun. That’s right. College football is back! Sport’s most exclusive postseason, the College Football Playoff, will pit the four best teams against each other in the semifinals before the winners play for the title. We have an entire season ahead, but what would the bracket look like if the season ended today?

College Football Playoff Bracket

Fiesta Bowl – December 31, 2022 #1 – Alabama vs. #4 – Clemson Peach Bowl – December 31, 2022 #2 – Ohio State vs. #3 – Georgia

The season begins with familiar programs at the top of the rankings. Bryce Young and Will Anderson return to lead a supremely talented and hungry Alabama Crimson Tide squad. They check in at number one in the country, taking the top seed in this hypothetical bracket. Their opponent is one with a stout defense and many questions on offense: the fourth-seeded Clemson Tigers. Head coach Dabo Swinney’s ACC powerhouse did not live up to expectations a season ago, but a dominant defensive line returns to anchor their run in 2022. The schedule is not particularly dangerous, and if the Tigers can find some consistency at quarterback, they could make a run at another national title.

The other semifinal, contested in Atlanta, features No. 2 Ohio State against No. 3 Georgia. The Buckeyes should have one of the country’s best attacks, with a bevy of headline stars leading the way. If new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles can improve the defense, they will have a real chance to break the SEC’s stranglehold on the sport. Their opponent as of today would be the defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart has recruited as well as anyone, and despite losing several defensive stars to the NFL, they should be terrific on that side of the ball again. The offense is led by one of the nation’s best tight ends, a good group of running backs, and veteran quarterback Stetson Bennett.

When is the 2022 College Football Playoff?

The semifinals will occur at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The first contest will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and the second game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET so you can ring in the New Year with the four best teams in the country. The semifinal winners will battle for the National Championship on January 9, 2023.