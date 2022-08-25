Missing college football? Week 0 starts with a teaser of what’s coming this season. The Alabama Crimson Tide and other powerhouses may not be in action, but there’s plenty of intrigue for college football diehards and bettors.

Not confident in a side? One way to bet is by taking a look at the total. Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds for the seven FBS games available at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 0 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Connecticut at Utah State O/U 59.5 2 Charlotte at Florida Atlantic O/U 58.5 3 North Texas at UTEP O/U 54.5 4 Vanderbilt at Hawaii O/U 53.5 5 Nevada at New Mexico State O/U 50.5 6 Northwestern at Nebraska O/U 49.5 7 Wyoming at Illinois O/U 43.5

1. Connecticut at Utah State (O/U 59.5)

This game is the widest spread of the week as the Utah State Aggies are -27.5 point favorites. The reigning Mountain West champions averaged 32.6 points per game a year ago.

2. Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (O/U 58.5)

This Conference USA matchup is expected to see plenty of action. The Charlotte 49ers struggled mightily on defense a year ago, surrendering 34.0 points per game.

3. North Texas at UTEP (O/U 54.5)

Yet another Conference USA game cracks the top three as the North Texas Mean Green and UTEP Miners have a total set at 55.5. Both teams went bowling a year ago, and this is the tightest line on the board (North Texas -1).

4. Vanderbilt at Hawaii (O/U 53.5)

Nothing is more exciting than staying up late to watch the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors with some money on the line. Hawaii transitions to an Air Raid offense under Timmy Chang, and there could be points in bunches for this opener.

5. Nevada at New Mexico State (O/U 50.5)

Both teams will have a new quarterback under center for this one and figure to have a long season, explaining why the total barely cracks 50.

6. Northwestern at Nebraska (O/U 49.5)

This matchup kicks off from Dublin, Ireland, as the opening game of the 2022 season. Casey Thompson is the new quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and will have a new system under offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

7. Wyoming at Illinois (O/U 43.5)

The lowest total on the board belongs to the Wyoming Cowboys and Illinois Fighting Illini. Both teams play old-fashioned, run-centric football. This game figures to be a slugfest.