Week 1 of college football has arrived, so betting on college football is also back! And there are plenty of games on the board throughout Labor Day weekend.

Not confident in a side? One way to bet is by taking a look at the total. Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 1 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 SMU at North Texas O/U 68.5 2 Western Kentucky at Hawaii O/U 67.5 2 Ball State at Tennessee O/U 67.5 4 UL Monroe at Texas O/U 64.5 5 Buffalo at Maryland O/U 63.5 6 Utah State at Alabama O/U 62.5 7 Houston at UTSA O/U 61.5 7 Rice at USC O/U 61.5 9 Louisiana Tech at Missouri O/U 60.5 10 Kent State at Washington O/U 59.5 11 Massachusetts at Tulane O/U 58.5

1. SMU at North Texas (O/U 68.5)

Two high-flying Texas teams meet in a game with the highest total on the board. The SMU Mustangs averaged 38.4 points per game a year ago, led by quarterback Tanner Mordecai, while the North Texas Mean Green operated a fast tempo and ran the most players per game in the country in 2021.

2. Western Kentucky at Hawaii (O/U 67.5)

If you stay up late enough, you might be rewarded with a lot of touchdowns on the island. The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors showed defensive deficiencies in a 63-10 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 0. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers ranked second nationally with 44.2 points per game a season ago.

3. Ball State at Tennessee (O/U 67.5)

Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers averaged 39.3 points per game a season ago and could improve upon that number in Year 2 with Hendon Hooker at quarterback and star receiver Cedric Tillman poised for a monster season.

4. UL Monroe at Texas (O/U 64.5)

Although this will be quarterback Quinn Ewers’s first start, the Texas Longhorns are loaded at the skill positions. Fireworks are expected in Austin as Steven Sarkisian hopes for improvement in his second year.

5. Buffalo at Maryland (O/U 63.5)

The Maryland Terrapins have a high-powered offense led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. They’re expected to light up the scoreboard with dangerous weapons like Dontay Demus, Rakim Jarrett, and Florida transfer Jacob Copeland in the receiving room.

6. Utah State at Alabama (O/U 62.5)

This could be a “name your score” opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are the board’s biggest favorite (-41.5). The Utah State Aggies struggled to contain the UCONN Huskies’ rushing attack in Week 0, which spells trouble against a powerhouse like the Tide.

7. Houston at UTSA (O/U 61.5)

Two of the best offenses in the Group of 5 meet during Week 1 in one of the best games on the slate. Both teams finished 12-2 a year ago, while the Houston Cougars averaged 35.9 points per game and the UTSA Roadrunners averaged 36.9 points per game.

7. Rice at USC (O/U 61.5)

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans are expected to score many points this year after hitting the transfer portal hard. Will those new pieces click immediately against a seemingly overmatched Rice Owls defense?

9. Lousiana Tech at Missouri (O/U 60.5)

The Sonny Cumbie era begins in Ruston as the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are anticipated to run a pass-heavy attack. The Missouri Tigers allowed 33.8 points per game a year ago but are expected to move the ball efficiently against the Bulldogs.

10. Kent State at Washington (O/U 59.5)

The Kalen DeBoer era begins in Seattle in what’s expected to be a shootout. The Kent State Golden Flashes averaged 33.0 points per game while allowing 36.3, so the scoreboard could be changing early and often.

11. Massachusetts at Tulane (O/U 58.5)

The Tulane Green Wave are expected to score points in bunches a Massachusetts Minutemen team that surrendered 43.1 points per game in 2021, the worst mark in the country.