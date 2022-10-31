Week 10 is shaping up to be great for college football fans, with a few marquee matchups on the board. There are also expected to be quite a few shootouts, so you’re in luck if that’s what you’re looking for either as a fan or as a bettor.

Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 10 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total T1 Western Kentucky at Charlotte O/U 71.5 T1 Texas Tech at TCU O/U 71.5 3 Oklahoma State at Kansas O/U 69.5 4 Houston at SMU O/U 67.5 5 Tennessee at Georgia O/U 65.5 T6 Liberty at Arkansas O/U 64.5 T6 Middle Tennessee State at Louisiana Tech O/U 64.5 T8 Ball State at Kent State O/U 62.5 T8 Florida International at North Texas O/U 62.5 T8 Ohio State at Northwestern O/U 62.5

T1. Western Kentucky at Charlotte (O/U 71.5)

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are averaging 34.8 points per game and face a Charlotte 49ers team surrendering 41 points per game. The 49ers’ offense exploded for 56 points a week ago and hope to keep pace in this one as 16.5-point underdogs.

T1. Texas Tech at TCU (O/U 71.5)

Sonny Dykes brought his offense scheme to Fort Worth, and the results have been sublime. The TCU Horned Frogs are averaging 44.2 points per game, the third-best output in the country.

3. Oklahoma State at Kansas (O/U 69.5)

Despite averaging 39.1 points per game, Mike Gundy’s squad mustered zero points in Week 9’s blowout loss, 48-0, at the Kansas State Wildcats.

4. Houston at SMU (O/U 67.5)

This one figures to be a shootout in the American Athletic Conference. Dana Holgorsen’s Houston Cougars (33.5 points per game) face an SMU Mustangs (35.6 points per game) that may be without its top two quarterbacks barring an injury update for Tanner Mordecai.

5. Tennessee at Georgia (O/U 65.5)

The game of the week is expected to give fans something to celebrate regardless if you’re pulling for a side or not. Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers’ unstoppable force of an offense (49.4 points per game) meets the Georgia Bulldogs’ immovable defense allowing just 10.5 points per game.

T6. Liberty at Arkansas (O/U 64.5)

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been prone to shootouts, averaging 33.8 points per game offensively while surrendering 31.9 defensively.

T6. Middle Tennessee State at Louisiana Tech (O/U 64.5)

Two pass-happy offenses meet in this Conference USA matchup between the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (37.5 pass attempts per game) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (36.5 pass attempts per game).

T8. Ball State at Kent State (O/U 62.5)

Midweek MACtion returns as the Ball State Cardinals, and Kent State Golden Flashes meet for a game expected to see plenty of points.

T8. Florida International at North Texas (O/U 62.5)

The North Texas Mean Green are averaging 35.6 points per game and figure to inflict heavy damage on a Florida International defense, allowing 33.8 points per game.

T8. Ohio State at Northwestern (O/U 62.5)

Most of the scoring, if not all, will come from the Ohio State Buckeyes in this expected blowout, with a spread of -38.5 in favor of the kids from Columbus.