College Football Week 11 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Another fantastic weekend of college football is on tap as November hits full swing. What are some high-scoring games that you should have an eye on in Week 11?

Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

Rank Matchup Total 1 Arizona at UCLA O/U 77.5 2 SMU at South Florida O/U 74.5 3 Washington at Oregon O/U 69.5 T4 Louisiana Tech at UTSA O/U 68.5 T4 Charlotte at Middle Tennessee State O/U 68.5 6 Oklahoma at West Virginia O/U 65.5 7 Colorado at USC O/U 64.5 8 Alabama at Ole Miss O/U 63.5 T9 Tulsa at Memphis O/U 62.5 T9 LSU at Arkansas O/U 62.5 T9 Rice at Western Kentucky O/U 62.5

1. Arizona at UCLA (O/U 77.5)

The highest total on the board sees the Arizona Wildcats travel to the Rose to face the UCLA Bruins, with a total currently set at 77.5. The Wildcats allow 38.2 points per game, while the Bruins score 40.8 points per game.

2. SMU at South Florida (O/U 74.5)

Last week, the South Florida Bulls surrendered a whopping 54 points to a Temple Owls offense that had not scored more than 30 points in a game before that contest. The showing was terrible enough to get Bulls coach Jeff Scott fired after a 1-8 start. South Florida is surrendering 39.9 points per game, the third-highest mark in the country.

3. Washington at Oregon (O/U 69.5)

The Oregon Ducks hope to improve upon their third-best scoring offense (43.1 PPG) in a budding rivalry matchup at home against a Washington Huskies team averaging 38.6 points per game.

T4. Louisiana Tech at UTSA (O/U 68.5)

The UTSA Road Runners are doing it again this season, scoring 36.6 points per game en route to a 7-2 record. They could improve their offensive numbers even further against a Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defense allowing 37.9 points per game.

T4. Charlotte at Middle Tennessee State (O/U 68.5)

It should be no surprise that the Charlotte 49ers make this list considering they have the last-placed scoring defense in the nation at 42.8 points per game.

6. Oklahoma at West Virginia (O/U 65.5)

The Oklahoma Sooners fell 38-35 at home to the Baylor Bears in Week 10, but the offense put up 499 total yards on 6.3 yards per play. The return to health of quarterback Dillon Gabriel could lead to plenty of shootouts down the stretch.

7. Colorado at USC (O/U 64.5)

This one could be a bloodbath for the USC Trojans’ offense. Led by Caleb Williams, the Trojans are averaging 41 points per game and figure to make light work of a disintegrating Colorado Buffaloes defense surrendering 40.2 points per game.

8. Alabama at Ole Miss (O/U 63.5)

Ole Miss’ defense has cratered in recent weeks, surrendering 441 yards on 6.8 yards per play against Auburn, 500 yards on 6.6 yards per play at LSU, and 480 yards on 6.6 yards per play at Texas A&M. Week 11 will determine if the bye got the Rebels back on track. However, a tough test against a hungry Alabama Crimson Tide team coming off a loss makes that unlikely.

T9. Tulsa at Memphis (O/U 62.5)

This matchup is expected to be a shootout in the American conference between two teams averaging over 30 points per game.

T9. LSU at Arkansas (O/U 62.5)

Jayden Daniels is on a heater at quarterback as the LSU Tigers scored 45 points in back-to-back games before a 32-point showing in an upset of Alabama last week. The Arkansas Razorbacks have the nation’s 101st-ranked scoring defense at 30.7 points per game.

T9. Rice at Western Kentucky (62.5)

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are averaging 37.2 points per game, led by quarterback Austin Reed and face a Rice Owls team allowing 33.2 points per game.