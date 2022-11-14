After a long Veteran’s Day weekend full of scintillating football, it’s time to turn our attention to Week 12.

Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 12 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 USC at UCLA O/U 74.5 2 Houston at East Carolina O/U 67.5 3 Tennessee at South Carolina O/U 66.5 4 SMU at Tulane O/U 65.5 T5 Louisiana Tech at Charlotte O/U 64.5 T5 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma O/U 64.5 T7 Texas at Kansas O/U 63.5 T7 Georgia Tech at North Carolina O/U 63.5 T9 Utah at Oregon O/U 62.5 T9 Ohio State at Maryland O/U 62.5

1. USC at UCLA (O/U 74.5)

One of the weekend’s best games is expected to be a shootout. The rivalry between the USC Trojans (9-1, averaging 42.4 PPG) and UCLA Bruins (8-2, averaging 39.5 PPG) should be must-watch television with a total of 74.5.

2. Houston at East Carolina (O/U 67.5)

Dana Holgorsen’s Houston Cougars are all offense (37.5 PPG) and no defense (36.2 PPG allowed), so it should be no surprise that their game this week has the second-highest total on the board.

3. Tennessee at South Carolina (O/U 66.5)

The top-ranked scoring offense in the country (47.4 PPG) hits the road as quarterback Hendon Hooker is anticipated to light up the scoreboard again.

4. SMU at Tulane (O/U 65.5)

Do they play defense in the American Athletic Conference? The Tulane Green Wave certainly does, but the SMU Mustangs are prone to getting into shootouts, averaging 40.3 PPG on offense while allowing 32.6 PPG on defense.

5. Louisiana Tech at Charlotte (O/U 64.5)

This game features two of the worst defenses in the nation. The Charlotte 49ers surrender 41.1 PPG (130th), while the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are not far behind at 39.2 PPG (128th).

6. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (O/U 64.5)

It’s time for Bedlam! These two teams combined for 70 points a year ago in a 37-33 victory for Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and it should be no surprise that fireworks are expected in this year’s iteration.

7. Texas at Kansas (O/U 63.5)

Steve Sarkisian’s offense stalled out last week in a 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, failing to score an offensive touchdown while mustering just 199 total yards on 3.3 yards per play. The betting market expects them to get back on track against the Kansas Jayhawks’ soft defense.

8. Georgia Tech at North Carolina (O/U 63.5)

Drake Maye is one of the best players in the nation and leads a North Carolina Tar Heels offense averaging 40.1 PPG. The bigger question is whether the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can contribute to this total.

9. Utah at Oregon (O/U 62.5)

A fantastic matchup in the Pac-12 goes down in Eugene as the Oregon Ducks look to shake off last week’s loss. They’ll need to do that in a hurry, as the Utah Utes average 39.3 PPG and won the conference a season ago.

10. Ohio State at Maryland (O/U 62.5)

The Ohio State Buckeyes have arguably the best offense in the country, averaging 46.8 PPG despite operating at less than 100% health-wise for much of the season.