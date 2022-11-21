Week 13 of the college football season is here, which means it’s rivalry weekend. There are some great matchups on the board, and several are expected to turn into shootouts.

Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 13 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Memphis at SMU O/U 72.5 2 Central Florida at South Florida O/U 70.5 3 Tulsa at Houston O/U 67.5 4 Wake Forest at Duke O/U 67 T5 West Virginia at Oklahoma State O/U 66.5 T5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt O/U 66.5 7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech O/U 64.5 T8 Mississippi State at Ole Miss O/U 63.5 T8 Arizona State at Arizona O/U 63.5 T10 Notre Dame at USC O/U 62.5 T10 Kansas at Kansas State O/U 62.5

1. Memphis at SMU (O/U 72.5)

Unsurprisingly, an SMU Mustangs game is expected to turn into a shootout. In Year One under Rhett Lashlee, the Mustangs are scoring 38.8 PPG while surrendering 35.0 PPG on defense.

2. Central Florida at South Florida (O/U 70.5)

Jeff Scott is no longer in the picture, but the outlook has been bleak for the South Florida Bulls. They have a 1-10 record and rank 130th in scoring defense, allowing 40.7 PPG.

3. Tulsa at Houston (O/U 67.5)

Quarterback Clayton Tune is on an absolute tear, and the Houston Cougars are averaging 45.6 PPG across their last five contests, four of which have been wins.

4. Wake Forest at Duke (O/U 67)

Sam Hartman has returned to form, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons just dropped 45 points on the Syracuse Orange. This one could turn into a shootout against the Duke Blue Devils, whose surprisingly potent offense is averaging 33.0 PPG.

T5. West Virginia at Oklahoma State (O/U 66.5)

Neal Brown is on the hot seat at the West Virginia Mountaineers have a porous defense allowing 34.2 PPG.

T5. Tennessee at Vanderbilt (O/U 66.5)

All eyes will be on this game to see how the Tennessee Volunteers respond without a star quarterback. Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in last week’s loss, meaning the reins have been handed to backup Joe Milton III.

7. Oklahoma at Texas Tech (O/U 64.5)

It’s been a down season for the Oklahoma Sooners in Brent Venables’s first year, although the offense is still averaging 31.5 PPG thanks to a balanced attack that is effective both via the run and the pass.

T8. Mississippi State at Ole Miss (O/U 63.5)

College football fans will be glad to feast their eyes upon the Egg Bowl, the only NCAAF game on the board during Thanksgiving Day. This is expected to turn into a shootout, as if a game between Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin needed any added excitement.

T8. Arizona State at Arizona (O/U 63.5)

Two years ago, the Arizona State Sun Devils embarrassed their rivals in a 70-7 victory. The margin narrowed last year in what was still a comfortable 38-15 Sun Devils win. The tables are expected to finally turn in 2022, as the Arizona Wildcats are 4.5-point favorites in this game that should see plenty of scoring.

T10. Notre Dame at USC (O/U 62.5)

This massive rivalry game could decide the USC Trojans’ fate as they enter as a one-loss team. Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have already pulled off one upset over a top team (see: Clemson Tigers) and will attempt to take advantage of a leaky Trojans defense.

T10. Kansas at Kansas State (O/U 62.5)

Lastly, the Kansas State Wildcats are averaging 32.2 PPG, while the Kansas Jayhawks average more at 34.8 PPG.