Week 2 of the college football slate features plenty of interesting non-conference games and a handful of early-season conference matchups.

Are you looking for points in Week 2? Let’s look at the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 2 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Kent State at Oklahoma O/U 71.5 2 Arkansas State at Ohio State O/U 68.5 T3 North Carolina at Georgia State O/U 67.5 T3 Hawaii at Michigan O/U 67.5 T3 USC at Stanford O/U 67.5 6 Tennessee at Pittsburgh O/U 66.5 T7 Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt O/U 65.5 T7 Maryland at Charlotte O/U 65.5 9 Alabama at Texas O/U 64.5 10 Georgia Southern at Nebraska O/U 62.5

1. Kent State at Oklahoma (O/U 71.5)

The Oklahoma Sooners looked spry in their first game under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, dropping 45 points and 492 total yards of offense on the UTEP Miners. They face the Kent State Golden Flashes, who allowed 45 points to the Washington Huskies in a Week 1 loss.

2. Arkansas State at Ohio State (O/U 68.5)

The Ohio State Buckeyes managed just 21 points against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a lackluster offensive start to the season. Considering they lead the nation in averaging 45.7 points per game a year ago, the betting market is anticipating a return to form in Week 2.

T3. North Carolina at Georgia State (O/U 67.5)

Gene Chizik and this defensive coaching staff have their work cut out after the North Carolina Tar Heels allowed 61 points to the Appalachian State Mountaineers a week ago.

T3. Hawaii at Michigan (O/U 67.5)

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have been a turnstile defensively, allowing 63 points to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 0 and 49 points to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers a week ago. The betting market expects Jim Harbaugh and company to name their score.

T3. USC at Stanford (O/U 67.5)

Lincoln Riley made a statement in Week 1, dropping 66 points on the Rice Owls in an easy victory. With stars like quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Jordan Addison, the betting market expects plenty of fireworks again this week.

6. Tennessee at Pittsburgh (O/U 66.5)

The Tennessee Volunteers averaged nearly 40 points per game a year ago and hope to improve upon that number in 2022 with Hendon Hooker back at quarterback.

T7. Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt (O/U 65.5)

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons get a significant boost with the return of star quarterback Sam Hartman. Led by dual-threat quarterback Mike Wright, the Vanderbilt Commodores are averaging 52.5 points per game across their first two contests.

T7. Maryland at Charlotte (O/U 65.5)

The Charlotte 49ers’ defensive woes from a year ago have carried over to 2022 as they’ve allowed over 40 points in each of their first two games. A high-powered Maryland Terrapins offense awaits.

9. Alabama at Texas (O/U 64.5)

We know how dangerous Bryce Young and company are, but the Texas Longhorns hope to put up points on the scoreboard with stars like Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy on the field.

10. Georgia Southern at Nebraska (O/U 62.5)

Scott Frost turned the offense over to Mark Whipple this year. Despite an underwhelming start to the season overall, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are averaging 33 points per game.