Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was rife with upsets. What does Week 3 have in store as an encore?

Let’s look at the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 3 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Fresno State at USC O/U 71.5 2 Akron at Tennessee O/U 65.5 3 Oklahoma at Nebraska O/U 64.5 4 Liberty at Wake Forest O/U 62.5 T5 Toledo at Ohio State O/U 60.5 T5 UL Monroe at Alabama O/U 60.5 T5 Mississippi at Georgia Tech O/U 60.5 T8 Connecticut at Michigan O/U 59.5 T8 South Florida at Florida O/U 59.5 T8 Western Kentucky at Indiana O/U 59.5 T8 South Alabama at UCLA O/U 59.5

1. Fresno State at USC (O/U 71.5)

Lincoln Riley’s offense is clicking right away in Southern California. The USC Trojans are averaging 53.5 points per game and matchup with a dangerous Fresno State Bulldogs offense averaging 33.5 points per game.

2. Akron at Tennessee (O/U 65.5)

Josh Heupel’s offense is expected to put up big-time numbers on the scoreboard this week. Hendon Hooker leads an offense averaging 46.5 points per game against an Akron Zips defense, allowing 37.5 points per game.

3. Oklahoma at Nebraska (O/U 64.5)

How will the Nebraska Cornhuskers look in their first game sans Scott Frost? Mickey Joseph, a former Husker quarterback like Frost, takes over as the interim coach in a game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

4. Liberty at Wake Forest (O/U 62.5)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman returned to the field in Week 2 and looked like his usual self, tossing 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-point showing against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

T5. Toledo at Ohio State (O/U 60.5)

The Toledo Rockets arguably have the best defense in the MAC, but that may not matter against C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day’s squad averages a “disappointing” 33.0 points per game through the first two weeks but remains lethal.

T5. UL Monroe at Alabama (O/U 60.5)

The total for this one is set at 60.5, although most of those points are expected to come from Nick Saban’s squad. The Alabama Crimson Tide (-49.5) are currently the largest favorites on the board in Week 3

T5. Mississippi at Georgia Tech (O/U 60.5)

The Ole Miss Rebels scored 28 points in the first quarter and 59 points overall in Week 2. Will the offensive keep coming against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who allowed 33.5 points per game a year ago?

T8. Connecticut at Michigan (O/U 59.5)

Most of the scoring in this one is expected to come on the Michigan Wolverines’ side of the ball. Jim Harbaugh’s bunch is currently favored by 47.5 points at the Big House.

T8. South Florida at Florida (O/U 59.5)

The South Florida Bulls have been in some high-scoring games this season, combining for 71 points against BYU and 62 points a week ago against Howard.

T8. Western Kentucky at Indiana (O/U 59.5)

The Indiana Hoosiers averaged only 17.2 points per game a year ago, but early results in 2022 seem to indicate an improved offense. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers may not have Bailey Zappe anymore, but they’re still averaging 43.5 points per game through two weeks.

T8. South Alabama at UCLA (O/U 59.5)

The fourth and final game with a total of 59.5 sees the UCLA Bruins, averaging 45 points per game, host the South Alabama Jaguars, averaging 43 points per game.