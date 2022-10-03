If you’re looking for points, then Week 6 of the college football season has you covered. Plenty of games on the board are expected to turn into shootouts. Let’s take a closer look at some of those games.

Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 6 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 TCU at Kansas O/U 67.5 T2 Texas at Oklahoma O/U 65.5 T2 Army at Wake Forest O/U 65.5 T2 Georgia Southern at Georgia State O/U 65.5 T2 North Carolina at Miami (FL) O/U 65.5 T6 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State O/U 64.5 T6 Utah at UCLA O/U 64.5 8 Ball State at Central Michigan O/U 63.5 T9 Tennessee at LSU O/U 62.5 T9 Arkansas at Mississippi State O/U 62.5

1. TCU at Kansas (O/U 67.5)

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in town for what could be a shootout in Lawrence as the highest Over/Under on the board for Week 6. The TCU Horned Frogs average 48.5 points per game, while the Kansas Jayhawks average 41.6 per game.

2. Texas at Oklahoma (O/U 65.5)

The Red River Showdown comes early this year. There could be fireworks in this matchup again after the Oklahoma Sooners won 55-48 at the Cotton Bowl a year ago.

3. Army at Wake Forest (O/U 65.5)

These two teams combined for 126 points a year ago in one of the crazier games of the season. It’s doubtful the 2022 version will be as wild, but plenty of points are still expected.

4. Georgia Southern at Georgia State (O/U 65.5)

This in-state showdown in the Peach State is expected to light up the scoreboard. The Georgia Southern Eagles are averaging 37.8 points per game in Clay Helton’s first season as head coach.

5. North Carolina at Miami (FL) (O/U 65.5)

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels have gotten into several shootouts this season, averaging 45.4 points per game offensively while allowing 33.6 defensively. The Miami Hurricanes have lost two straight and look to turn things around at home.

6. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (O/U 64.5)

After being a defensive-minded team in 2021, it looks like the Oklahoma State Cowboys have switched gears in 2022. Mike Gundy’s squad averages 47.8 points per game while playing at warp speed offensively and gets a willing counterpart in the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who average 35.0 points per game.

7. Utah at UCLA (O/U 64.5)

Two of the nation’s best offenses out west meet in Week 6. The UCLA Bruins are averaging 41.4 points per game, while the Utah Utes are a notch above, at 42.0.

8. Ball State at Central Michigan (O/U 63.5)

The MAC has seen its fair share of shootouts over the last few seasons, and this could be another one.

9. Tennessee at LSU (O/U 62.5)

Something will have to give in this game. The Tennessee Volunteers are averaging 48.5 points per game, led by star quarterback Hendon Hooker while the LSU Tigers are holding opponents to 14.8 points per game thanks to a solid defense.

10. Arkansas at Mississippi State (O/U 62.5)

How will the Arkansas Razorbacks respond after two straight losses? It’s expected to be a shootout as they head to Starkville to face Mike Leach’s Air Raid, led by star quarterback Will Rogers.