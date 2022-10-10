There’s nothing quite like a shootout in college football. There are plenty of games on the board this week with high totals, which could turn into high-scoring affairs. Let’s take a closer look at some of those contests.

Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 7 Odds: Biggest Over/Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Louisiana Tech at North Texas O/U 70.5 2 Oklahoma State at TCU O/U 68.5 3 North Carolina at Duke O/U 66.5 T4 Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State O/U 65.5 T4 Alabama at Tennessee O/U 65.5 5 Kansas at Oklahoma O/U 64.5 T6 UTSA at Florida International O/U 63.5 T6 Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan O/U 63.5 T6 James Madison at Georgia Southern O/U 63.5 T9 Kent State at Toledo O/U 62.5 T9 Charlotte at UAB O/U 62.5

1. Louisiana Tech at North Texas (O/U 70.5)

Sonny Cumbie’s Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have struggled defensively, allowing 37.2 points per game this season. They could be in for another shootout as they visit the North Texas Mean Green, who surrender 36.3 points per game.

2. Oklahoma State at TCU (O/U 68.5)

Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys have altered their identity from a year ago when they were a defensive team. They’re averaging 46.4 points per game, the same mark as their Week 7 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs.

3. North Carolina at Duke (O/U 66.5)

Two programs known for their basketball programs meets with a total that looks like a first-half line on the hardwood.

T4. Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State (O/U 65.5)

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are averaging 40.8 points per game, led by quarterback Austin Reed, who has thrown for 2,038 yards and 19 touchdowns this year. It’s no mystery why a shootout is expected in Week 7.

T4. Alabama at Tennessee (O/U 65.5)

The game of the week in college football is expected to see plenty of points, with a total set at 65.5. It’s to be determined if Bryce Young returns to action.

5. Kansas at Oklahoma (O/U 64.5)

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a turnstile defensively, surrendering 145 total points in their last three games.

T6. UTSA at Florida International (O/U 63.5)

Most of the scoring in this one is expected to come from the UTSA Road Runners, who are averaging 37.3 points per game, led by quarterback Frank Harris.

T6. Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan (O/U 63.5)

The Northern Illinois Huskies haven’t gotten off to a great start in hopes of repeating as MAC Champions. Thomas Hammock’s team is just 1-5, surrendering 38.3 points per game defensively.

T6. James Madison at Georgia Southern (O/U 63.5)

It’s expected to be a firework show in the Sun Belt. The James Madison Dukes are averaging 44.2 points per game and hope to win a track meet against the Georgia Southern Eagles, who are scoring 37.0 points per contest.

T9. Kent State at Toledo (O/U 62.5)

The Kent State Golden Flashes have been all offense and no defense for a few years now, and that doesn’t figure to change in 2022.

T9. Charlotte at UAB (O/U 62.5)

Will Healy’s Charlotte 49ers have a lot of work to do. They have a 1-5 record while allowing 46.3 points per game as the 131st-ranked scoring defense in the country.