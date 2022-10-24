Are you hoping to see some points this weekend? College football generally delivers on that front, and plenty of games are expected to turn into a fireworks show.

Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 9 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 USC at Arizona O/U 77.5 2 North Texas at Western Kentucky O/U 70.5 3 TCU at West Virginia O/U 69.5 4 SMU at Tulsa O/U 68.5 5 Pittsburgh at North Carolina O/U 64.5 6 Kentucky at Tennessee O/U 63.5 7 Stanford at UCLA O/U 63.5 8 Charlotte at Rice O/U 62.5 9 Wake Forest at Louisville O/U 62.5 T10 Arkansas at Auburn O/U 61.5 T10 South Florida at Houston O/U 61.5 T10 Baylor at Texas Tech O/U 61.5

1. USC at Arizona (O/U 77.5)

In Southern California, Lincoln Riley’s offense hasn’t needed much time to click. The USC Trojans are averaging 40.4 points per game and face a porous Arizona Wildcats team allowing 36.3 points per game.

2. North Texas at Western Kentucky (O/U 70.5)

The only other weekend game with a total above 70 sees the North Texas Mean Green head to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Mean Green are averaging 35 points per game, while the Hilltoppers are just ahead at 37.5.

3. TCU at West Virginia (O/U 69.5)

Sonny Dykes’s TCU Horned Frogs have done nothing but score points this season en route to a perfect 7-0 start. Max Duggan leads an offense averaging 44.7 points per game, and they get a favorable matchup against a porous West Virginia Mountaineers defense, allowing 33.7 points per game.

4. SMU at Tulsa (O/U 68.5)

Rhett Lashlee’s SMU Mustangs team looks to turn every game into a shootout. The Mustangs are averaging 34.3 points per game and face a Tulsa Golden Hurricanes team scoring 32.1 points per game.

5. Pittsburgh at North Carolina (O/U 64.5)

Mack Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels team has utilized a high-powered offense to move to 6-1 on the season. Breakout star Drake Maye leads an offense ranked 9th in scoring with 41.7 points per game, while the defense ranks just 114th in scoring by allowing 32.4 points per game.

T6. Kentucky at Tennessee (O/U 63.5)

This will be an interesting clash of styles. The undefeated Tennesse Volunteers have the top-ranked scoring offense in the nation (50.1 points per game), while the Kentucky Wildcats have the ninth-ranked scoring defense (16.4 points per game).

T6. Stanford at UCLA (O/U 63.5)

Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins are averaging just under 40 points per game (39.9), a bar they’ll hope to clear in a winnable home game against the lowly Stanford Cardinal.

T8. Charlotte at Rice (O/U 62.5)

Will Healy was fired after a 1-7 start to the season. The Charlotte 49ers have allowed more points than any team in the country, ranking 131st in scoring defense (43.2 points per game).

T8. Wake Forest at Louisville (O/U 62.5)

Sam Hartman and the high-powered Wake Forest Demon Deacons are averaging 41.4 points per game and face the slow-paced Louisville Cardinals in an interesting clash of styles.

T10. Arkansas at Auburn (O/U 61.5)

The Arkansas Razorbacks have some holes defensively, allowing 32.6 points per game. K.J. Jefferson still leads a potent offense averaging 32.7 points per game.

T10. South Florida at Houston (O/U 61.5)

After ranking 19th in scoring defense (20.4 points per game) in 2021, the Houston Cougars have fallen to 111th in scoring defense (31.7 points per game) this season.

T10. Baylor at Texas Tech (O/U 61.5)

Don’t look now, but the Baylor Bears are averaging 37.4 points per game. This one could turn into a shootout against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who operate at the fastest pace in the nation.