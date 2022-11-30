Do the Alabama Crimson Tide Have a Path to the National Championship?

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost two games this season, it was easy to write this off as a “lost” season in which a National Championship was out of reach. Fast forward to the conclusion of the regular season, and there’s a tiny shimmer of hope that Nick Saban’s team can sneak into the College Football Playoff fold at the last minute.

That sentiment is reflected in the National Championship futures betting market, where the Tide remarkably went from being off the board at the BetMGM Sportsbook a week ago to +2500 at current. What caused this shift?

Line Movement (Last Week, Current)

Georgia (-145 to -165)

(-145 to -165) Michigan (+1000 to +275)

(+1000 to +275) Alabama (Off the Board to +2500)

The Clemson Tigers picked up their second loss of the season and are now eliminated from title contention. At the same time, the Ohio State Buckeyes were trounced 45-23 by their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

The only two teams that seem to be assured of a playoff spot, win or lose, are the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan. The TCU Horned Frogs are undefeated, although it’d put the onus on the committee to make a tough decision if Kansas State came out on top in the Big 12 Championship game.

The committee has shown a lack of respect toward the Big 12 in the past, and its hesitance to rank an undefeated TCU team among the other national elites this season foreshadows a reluctance to let a one-loss Horned Frogs team into the playoffs were they to lose on Saturday.

For the USC Trojans, the case is relatively simple. Win the Pac-12 Championship Game, and you’re in; lose, and you’re out.

If one of TCU or USC were to lose, the fourth and final spot would go to Ohio State in all probability. If both were to lose, there’s a chance the committee would make a brash decision and put a two-loss Alabama team without a conference championship into the mix over a one-loss TCU team.

In other words, Tide fans will become the biggest Kansas State (Big 12 Championship) and Utah Utes (Pac-12 Championship) fans in the world this Saturday.

The path is there, even though it’s a slim one. Last I checked, Nick Saban, Bryce Young, and Will Anderson Jr. are still around, so perhaps a chance is all the Tide needs.

Bettors haven’t been shy to back Saban and company this season. Over at BetMGM, Alabama has received the third-highest ticket percentage (10.6%) and third-highest handle percentage (14.3%) in the National Championship futures market.