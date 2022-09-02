Iowa vs. Penn State Football Series History

When the Penn State and Iowa football programs meet, it is an old-fashioned dog fight. It’s a series with scores like 6-4 and 17-12. While it is not a highly played series, it is circled on most Big Ten fans’ calendars. In true Big Ten fashion, this series will not be played in 2022, and with the Big Ten schedule for 2023 influx, it is unknown when the series will restart.

Penn State vs. Iowa Series History

While this series dates back to 1930, the two programs have met just 31 times. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-14. The lack of games in this series is two-fold. First, Penn State did not join the Big Ten until the 1994 football season. Second, they have been in separate divisions since 2011, leading to just eight games since 2010.

Penn State has more wins and a better all-time winning percentage but trails Iowa in both claimed national titles and conference titles (one has to be in a conference to win it).

Lately, Penn State has owned the series winning six of the last eight, but Iowa has won the previous two.

Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records

Category Penn State Iowa All-Time Wins 909 677 All-Time Win Pct. .686 .543 Conference Titles 4 13 National Titles 2 5

The only way the Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions will face each other in 2022 is in the Big Ten Championship Game. Iowa represented the West Division in Indianapolis last season and could find its way back to the Circle City again in 2022. The road to Indy is much tougher for Penn State, who has not been in the Championship Game since 2016. The Nittany Lions also play in the stacked Big Ten East and will host Ohio State and Michigan State while having to travel to defending East Division champion Michigan.