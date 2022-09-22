Iowa vs. Penn State: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When these two programs meet up, it is an old-fashioned dog fight. It’s a series with scores like 6-4 and 17-12. While it is not a highly played series, it is circled on most Big Ten fans’ calendars. In true Big Ten fashion, this series will not be played in 2022, and with the Big Ten schedule for 2023 influx, it is unknown when the series will restart.

Penn State vs. Iowa Series History

While this series dates back to 1930, the two programs have met just 31 times. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-14. The lack of games in this series is two-fold. First, Penn State did not join the Big Ten until the 1994 football season. Second, they have been in separate divisions since 2011, leading to just eight games since 2010.

Penn State has more wins and a better all-time winning percentage but trails Iowa in both claimed national titles and conference titles (one has to be in a conference to win it).

Lately, Penn State has owned the series winning six of the last eight, but Iowa has won the previous two.

Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records

Category Penn State Iowa All-Time Wins 912 679 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .543 Conference Titles 4 13 National Titles 2 5

The only way the Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions will face each other in 2022 is in the Big Ten Championship Game. Penn State climbed into the top 25 at number 14 after a resounding win over Auburn down on the Plains. After a lengthy lightning delay, the Hawkeyes returned to the win column with a 27-0 win over Nevada.

Week 4 sees Iowa open conference play with a Saturday night kickoff against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Don’t expect many points to be scored in that one, as the over/under sits at a slim 34.5. Iowa currently leads that series 2-0. Penn State closes out its non-conference schedule with Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions are a stout 29-3 against opponents from the MAC, with their last loss coming in 2012 against Ohio.