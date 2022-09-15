Iowa vs. Penn State: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When these two programs meet up, it is an old-fashioned dog fight. It’s a series with scores like 6-4 and 17-12. While it is not a highly played series, it is circled on most Big Ten fans’ calendars. In true Big Ten fashion, this series will not be played in 2022, and with the Big Ten schedule for 2023 influx, it is unknown when the series will restart.

Penn State vs. Iowa Series History

While this series dates back to 1930, the two programs have met just 31 times. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-14. The lack of games in this series is two-fold. First, Penn State did not join the Big Ten until the 1994 football season. Second, they have been in separate divisions since 2011, leading to just eight games since 2010.

Penn State has more wins and a better all-time winning percentage but trails Iowa in both claimed national titles and conference titles (one has to be in a conference to win it).

Lately, Penn State has owned the series winning six of the last eight. However, Iowa has won the last two.

Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records

Category Penn State Iowa All-Time Wins 911 678 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .543 Conference Titles 4 13 National Titles 2 5

The only way the Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions will face each other in 2022 is in the Big Ten Championship Game. And that is looking less and less likely. While Penn State took care of business against Ohio, Iowa looked dreadful again on offense as they lost the Cy-Hawk Trophy to Iowa State in a driving rain storm 10-7.

Week 3 could be telling for both programs. Penn State travels to Auburn looking to climb to 3-0 and score a big road win over an SEC opponent. On the other hand, Iowa is a three-touchdown favorite at home against Nevada. For the record, Iowa has scored one touchdown in 2022. Struggle to score against Nevada, and Iowa could find themselves in trouble heading into Big Ten play.