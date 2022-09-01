LSU vs. Alabama Football Series History

The Alabama-LSU game is one of the most anticipated games of the SEC season for various reasons. Both programs have been in the running for national titles recently, and the SEC West usually goes to the winner of this matchup. Also, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has led both programs to national titles. After winning the BCS National Championship with the Tigers, he bolted for the Miami Dolphins before returning to the SEC as the Tide’s new head coach.

Alabama vs. LSU Series History

Alabama has dominated this series historically with a 55-26-5 record. It’s a matchup that goes back to 1895, and outside of a few runs of LSU wins, this has been all Alabama. From 2000-2011 nine of LSU’s 26 all-time wins occurred. Alabama then dominated the sport, which included LSU. The only loss by Alabama to LSU since that 9-6 Tiger win in 2011 was in 2019, when the Tigers won the national championship.

LSU’s 823 wins are 12th all-time, while Alabama sits 2nd in that category. In the other three categories, LSU is in the top 32 but is not in the same conversation historically as Alabama, which ranks in the top seven for each.

Alabama vs. LSU All-Time Records

Category Alabama LSU All-Time Wins 942 823 All-Time Win Pct. .731 .653 Conference Titles 33 16 National Titles 18 4

The Crimson Tide will likely play to the same results in 2022, beating the Tigers. Alabama is the SEC West favorites and is picked to head to yet another College Football Playoff, while LSU is breaking in a new coach in Brian Kelly, who left Notre Dame after the wheels fell off after the 2019 championship run.

The teams are set to square off again on November 5 in Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide have won the last two meetings and should be picked to win again this season.