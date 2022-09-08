LSU vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Alabama-LSU game is one of the most anticipated games of the SEC season for various reasons. Both programs have been in the running for national titles recently, and the SEC West usually goes to the winner of this game. Also, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has led both programs to national titles. After winning the BCS National Championship with the Tigers, he bolted for the Miami Dolphins before returning to the SEC as the Tide’s new head coach.

Alabama vs. LSU Series History

Alabama has dominated this series historically with a 55-26-5 record. It’s a matchup that goes back to 1895, and outside of a few runs of LSU wins, it has been all Alabama. From 2000-2011 nine of LSU’s 26 all-time wins occurred. Alabama then dominated the sport, including LSU. The only loss by Alabama to LSU since that 9-6 Tiger win in 2011 was in 2019, when the Tigers won the national championship.

LSU’s 823 wins are 12th all-time, while Alabama is second in that category. In the other three categories, LSU is in the top 32 but is not in the same conversation historically as Alabama, which ranks in the top seven for each.

Alabama vs. LSU All-Time Records

Category Alabama LSU All-Time Wins 943 823 All-Time Win Pct. .731 .652 Conference Titles 33 16 National Titles 18 4

The two teams could not have started the season on more different paths. Alabama blanked Utah State 55-0 as they flexed their muscles ahead of this weekend’s showdown with the Texas Longhorns. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last year, accounted for 295 yards and six touchdowns.

The Brian Kelly Era at LSU got off to an inauspicious start as the Tigers fumbled their way to a heart-breaking 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. LSU had a field goal, and an extra point blocked and muffed two punts.

The two teams are set to square off again on November 5 in Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide has won the last two meetings and should be picked to win again this season.