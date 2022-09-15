Michigan vs. Penn State: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

Two of the most historic programs reside in the Big Ten East, with the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins, respectively, and have claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.

Penn State vs. Michigan Series History

Despite being two of the blue-bloods in college football, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last 10 to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriquez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig their way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing streak last season on their way to the Big Ten title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.

Penn State vs. Michigan All-Time Records

Category Penn State Michigan All-Time Wins 911 978 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .729 Conference Titles 4 43 National Titles 2 11

Week two saw both programs with convincing home wins over lesser opponents. The Nittany Lions knocked off Ohio 46-10, and Michigan blew by Hawaii 56-10 to start the season 2-0. The Wolverines remain solidified in the polls at number four, while Penn State is creeping closer to cracking the top 25.

This week Michigan completes their pillow-soft non-conference schedule against the UConn Huskies. Penn State hits the road again. This time they visit the SEC and Auburn. While they are a road favorite, this will not be an easy game. However, a win for the Nittany Lions likely puts them in the top 25 next week.

While this game probably will not crown the winner of the Big Ten East, it will likely be an elimination game for both teams, as a loss likely puts them out of the race without a win against Ohio State.