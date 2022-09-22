Michigan vs. Penn State: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

Two of the most historic programs reside in the Big Ten East, the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins, respectively, and have claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.

Penn State vs. Michigan Series History

Despite being two of the blue-bloods in college football, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last 10 to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig their way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing streak last season on their way to the Big Ten title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.

Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records

Category Penn State Michigan All-Time Wins 912 979 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .729 Conference Titles 4 43 National Titles 2 11

After the season’s quarter mark, both programs sit at 3-0. Michigan was expected to be 3-0, playing the softest non-conference schedule in the country. While 3-0 is no shock, Penn State had a much tougher road. They beat Purdue in West Lafayette in the opener before beating Ohio at home. Last weekend they went into SEC country and ran the Auburn Tigers out of their own building.

Michigan will open conference play by hosting Maryland, a program they are 9-1 against. It’ll be the Wolverines’ first real test of the season as they face a high-powered Maryland offense. Penn State will wrap up its non-conference slate by hosting Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions are 29-3 against foes from the MAC.

Both teams are now in the top 25. Michigan is sitting pretty at number four, and Penn State makes its debut in the top 25 at number 14. While this game probably will not crown the winner of the Big Ten East, it will likely be an elimination game for both teams, as a loss likely puts them out of the race without a win against Ohio State.