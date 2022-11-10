The Heisman Trophy race is more wide open than it has been in a long time. Does that mean Michigan’s Blake Corum has a chance to be named the winner in 2022? Let’s look at the market trends for his Heisman trophy betting odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heisman Trophy Line Movement (last week, current)

CJ Stroud +175 –> +145

Hendon Hooker +100 –> +300

Blake Corum +1400 –> +600

There has been significant movement on Corum, who was a longshot at +8000 at the open but has been bet down to +600.

The Wolverines running back is behind only Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (+145) and Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (+300) in betting odds, meaning that he has the shortest odds of any non-quarterback in the country.

How did we arrive here? Corum has been unstoppable this season, rushing for 1,187 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding another score receiving. He’s been the focal point of a dangerous Michigan offense that has laid waste to its opponents, averaging 42.2 points per game.

Led by the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the country, Michigan is 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in the latest CFP Rankings. Corum is getting plenty of attention as the star player on an undefeated team making noise in the national picture.

It’s easy to see why Corum has seen so much line movement in the market. Not only does he have the third-shortest odds to win the Heisman, but he’s received the third-most bets in the futures market to win the award in 2022 (7.4 ticket%).

Hooker looked like the favorite to win the award, but Tennesee’s playoff hopes have been thrown into question after an uncompetitive Week 10 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Ohio State Buckeyes remain undefeated, and 9.2% of tickets have been on Stroud.

A monumental showdown between Ohio State and Michigan awaits in the final week of the regular season. What if these teams were to remain undefeated, and Michigan were to come out on top?

That would potentially set the stage for a Corum tromp over Stroud both on the field and in the Heisman race, something that bettors have foreseen and is causing them to head to the window to get their bets down.

Alabama Crimson Tide star Derrick Henry (2015) was the last running back to win the Heisman. Why can’t Corum be a surprise winner in a year when the race is as open as ever?

