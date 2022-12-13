Mississippi State HC Mike Leach Passes Away

According to ESPN.com, Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has passed away at 61.
Leach suffered a heart attack at his home Sunday and was transported to the University Mississippi Medical Center. Reports surfaced Monday he was in critical condition.
“We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world,” said Leach’s family. “Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”
University president Mark E. Keenum also released a statement, saying:
“Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative ‘Air Raid’ offense changed the game. Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football…May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours.”
Boasting a lifetime 158-107 record, Leach was in his third season as Bulldogs head coach after successful stints at Texas Tech and Washington State.
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take over as interim head coach.
Our condolences go out to Leach’s family during this difficult time.
