Hope springs eternal when it comes to betting totals, particularly for NCAA football. Until a game goes over, there’s always a chance that scoring goes precisely how it’s needed for a wager to cash out. That glimmer of optimism keeps bettors coming back for more.

As part of our ongoing coverage of college football betting lines, we’re keeping track of the lowest totals on the betting board from BetMGM.

NCAAF Odds Week 10: Smallest Over/Under College Football Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1. Air Force Falcons vs. Army Black Knights 39.5 2. UMass Minutemen vs. UConn Huskies 40 3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 40.5 4. Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers 41.5 5. (Tie) Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers 42 5. (Tie) Michigan State Spartans vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 42 7. (Tie) New Mexico Lobos vs. Utah State Aggies 43.5 7. (Tie) Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 43.5 9. Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44.5 10. (Tie) Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Old Dominion Monarchs 45.5 10. (Tie) Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 45.5

1. Air Force Falcons vs. Army Black Knights (Total: 39.5)

The only total in the 30s comes in Saturday’s clash between the Air Force Falcons and Army Black Knights. It takes a unique set of circumstances for a servicemen game to make it over the total, and with both teams’ offenses operating efficiently, this could be that special occasion.

2. UMass Minutemen vs. UConn Huskies (Total: 40)

The UMass Minutemen and UConn Huskies have combined for 255 points in 17 games, for an average of 15.0 points scored per game. If either team hits 21, it would be nothing short of a miracle.

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (Total: 40.5)

Unders and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets go hand in hand, with the Yellow Jackets staying beneath the total in six of eight games this year. That’s identical to the Virginia Tech Hokies, but V-Tech has gone over in two of its past three.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers (Total: 41.5)

The first Big Ten matchup to crack the lowest total list is the matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers. Granted, Iowa’s defense has been stout, but Purdue has moved the ball efficiently this year and has the benefit of home-field advantage, where they have gone over in three of four.

5. (Tie) Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers (Total: 42)

The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers are tied for the fewest points scored in the SEC East. It’s no surprise to see their Week 10 total rank as the lowest in the conference and moving towards the under.

5. (Tie) Michigan State Spartans vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (Total: 42)

Only the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have scored fewer points than the Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten play this season. That’s unlikely to change against the Illinois Fighting Illini and their top-ranked defense, which has allowed just 12.4 points per game in conference matchups.

7. (Tie) New Mexico Lobos vs. Utah State Aggies (Total: 43.5)

The New Mexico Lobos have put forth commendable defensive efforts, but not enough to offset their horrid offensive play. Similarly, the Utah State Aggies have scored just 31 points over the last two weeks, highlighting what should be a defensive struggle.

7. (Tie) Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (Total: 43.5)

The Troy Trojans have been the toast of the Sun Belt West, allowing 17.6 points per game and staying under the number in three straight. Conference foes, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, fall just below them in scoring defense, allowing 21.5 points per game.

9. Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Total: 44.5)

This total is shockingly low relative to these teams’ recent offensive performances. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have scored 41 or more points in consecutive games, while the Clemson Tigers have been held below 30 points just once this season.

10. (Tie) Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (Total: 45.5)

It’s hard to get excited about the Marshall Thundering Herd and Old Dominion Monarchs battle in Week 10, and that’s reflected in their low total. The Sun Belt East basement dwellers have combined to stay under in seven straight games, with Marshall not going over a total since September 17.

10. (Tie) Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Total: 45.5)

A smothering defense and sterling 8-0 record wasn’t enough for the Michigan Wolverines to crack the first CFP top-four playoff ranking. The Big Ten East leaders have allowed the third-fewest points in the country and could move further up the list after Saturday’s clash with the Scarlet Knights.