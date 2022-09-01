Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 1

Pac-12 football is back, but who are the genuine contenders? Who will disappoint? Who will surprise? Let’s check out the conference schedule for Week 1.

Thursday, September 1

Northern Arizona at Arizona State – 10:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

Herm Edwards and company will be anxious to return to the football field after a long, tumultuous offseason filled with scandal. All eyes will be on Emory Jones, who takes over at quarterback after transferring from the Florida Gators.

Friday, September 2

TCU at Colorado (+13.5) – 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Colorado finished just 4-8 a year ago and will hope for better in Year 3 under Karl Dorrell. One advantage could be playing at Folsom Field against a TCU Horner Frogs team breaking in a new head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and possibly quarterback.

Saturday, September 3



Bowling Green at UCLA (-23.5) – 2:30 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

The UCLA Bruins are one of the least experienced teams in the country, returning only eight starters. They’ll rely on several transfers against the lowly Bowling Green Falcons, who return 18 starters and also had a win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers last season.

Arizona (+6.5) at San Diego State – 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

It shows how far this Arizona Wildcats team has fallen that they are a near-touchdown underdog to a Mountain West team. The San Diego State Spartans are no joke, though, having won 12 games, including a 38-14 victory over the Wildcats.

Oregon (+17.5) vs Georgia – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

The marque matchup of the weekend sees the No. 11 Oregon Ducks head to Atlanta to face the No. 3-ranked defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. This matchup is a neutral site game in name only.

UC Davis at California – 4:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network Bay Area

Justin Wilcox and company get the season started against the UC Davis Aggies, an FCS school that finished 8-4 a year ago.

Rice at USC (-32.5) – 6:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

The Lincoln Riley show debuts in Southern California as the USC Trojans are big favorites against the Rice Owls.

Utah (-3) at Florida – 7:00 p.m., ESPN

This game is perhaps the most important for the PAC-12 Conference during Week 1 unless the Ducks pull off an upset. The reigning conference champions head to the swamp with the PAC-12’s reputation on the line.

Colgate at Stanford – 8:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network Bay Area

Davis Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal start the year with a winnable game against Colgate.

Idaho at Washington State – 9:30 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

All eyes will be on new quarterback Cameron Ward as the Washington Huskies transition to a modified Air Raid offense. The team’s first chance to show off their new system comes against the Idaho Vandals.

Kent State at Washington (-22.5)- 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1

If you like points, this one might be the game for you. The Kalen DeBoer era begins in Seattle in a game with a total of 59.5 points.

Boise State at Oregon State (-2.5) – 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

This game will be worth staying up late for, regardless of your coast. If the Oregon State Beavers hope to be a dark horse in the PAC-12, they’ll need to be able to beat teams like the Boise State Broncos, who are a penial Mountain West contender.