Things went just about according to plan in the PAC-12 during Week 9, as all five favorites won.

Will Week 10 have a bit more chaos in store? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:

Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 10

Friday, November 4

#24 Oregon State at Washington (-4.5) – 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Things start on Friday night between the Oregon State Beavers (6-2 overall, 3-2 PAC-12) and Washington Huskies (6-2, 3-2). Current weather forecasts in Seattle call for an 81% chance of rain and winds of 15 miles per hour at Husky Stadium.

Saturday, November 5

#8 Oregon (-31.5) at Colorado – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) have now won seven straight games and look like the current PAC-12 favorite. After playing last week in Berkely, this will be their second straight road game, but the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) aren’t likely to put up much of a fight in a lopsided matchup.

Washington State (-4.5) at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

It’s past time we started questioning David Shaw’s future with the Stanford program. The Cardinal (3-5, 1-5) seem content to let things ride with Shaw for the long term but are underdogs again in Week 10. The Washington State Cougars (4-4, 1-4) could use a win in the worst way after dropping three straight games.

Arizona at #12 Utah – 7:30 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

Currently, there is no betting line available for this game, most likely due to the uncertain status of Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising. The signal called was a surprise absence last Thursday against Washington State. The Utes are ailing right now, dealing with injuries to its top three tight ends, starting quarterback, and top two running backs.

California at #9 USC – 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The USC Trojans (7-1, 5-1) figure to be heavy favorites in this matchup as they continue to push toward what they hope will be a PAC-12 Championship run in Lincoln Riley’s first season. The California Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4) looked tough early against Oregon in Week 9 and held a 10-7 lead in the second quarter before allowing 28 straight points. This is the same Cal team that lost to Colorado, after all.

#10 UCLA at Arizona State – 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Chip Kelly may have finally found the recipe for success in Pasadena, as the UCLA Bruins (7-1, 4-1) are contenders to make the PAC-12 Championship game. This week they’ll need to take care of business as likely heavy favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3).