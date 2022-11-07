The Pac-12 saw all five favorites win in Week 10, and there wasn’t much shake-up in the standings.

Will Week 11 have any upsets? Which games should you tune in to this weekend? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:

Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 11

Friday, November 11

Colorado at No. 8 USC (-34.5) – 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Things start Friday night in Southern California as Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans (8-1) are heavy favorites over the Colorado Buffaloes (1-8). Quarterback Caleb Williams has accounted for ten total touchdowns in his last two games and will look to stay red hot in Week 11.

Saturday, November 12

Arizona State at Washington State (-8.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

You’ll notice a trend this week in that every home team in the Pac-12 is favored by multiple scores. The closest line sees the Washington State Cougars (5-4) look to reach bowl eligibility in Jake Dickert’s first season full season as head coach. The visiting Arizona State Sun Devils (3-6) have remained competitive under interim coach Shaun Aguano.

#24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon (-13.5) – 7:00 p.m. ET, FOX

The game of the week in the Pac-12 sees a ranked matchup in the Pacific Northwest. The Oregon Ducks (8-1) have won eight straight games since the opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, with most of those wins coming dominantly. The Washington Huskies (7-2) come to Eugene with a high-powered offense averaging 38.6 points per game. There has been no love lost between these two programs in recent years.

California at Oregon State (-13.5) – 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State Beavers (6-3) had a three-game winning streak snapped last Friday in Seattle. They’ll look to get back in the winner’s circle at Reser Stadium against a California Golden Bears (3-6) team that has lost five straight.

Stanford at No. 13 Utah (-23.5) – 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

This matchup got ugly a year ago as the Utah Utes grabbed a 52-7 victory in Palo Alto. Kyle Whittingham’s squad looks to make it four straight wins, and they are heavily favored (-23.5) in Salt Lake City against the Stanford Cardinal (3-6), losers of two straight.

Arizona at No. 9 UCLA (-19.5) – 10:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Chip Kelly appears to be cooking with gas in 2022. The UCLA Bruins (8-1) are a top-ten team and look to add to their record in a game that is expected to see plenty of fireworks. This one should be worth staying up late to watch, as it’s Over/Under of 77.5 is the highest of any game in Week 11.