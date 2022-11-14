This past weekend was one rife with upsets in the Pac-12. First, the Washington Huskies toppled the Oregon Ducks in Eugene in a shocking development. Then, the Arizona Wildcats held on for a 34-28 win on the road against the UCLA Bruins in the nightcap.

Which games should you tune in to this weekend? Will there be more upsets? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:

Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 12

Saturday, November 19

Washington State at Arizona – 2:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Jake Dickert’s first full year as the head coach in Pullman has been a success, as the Washington Cougars (6-4) are bowl eligible. They’ll look to make it three-straight wins in what should be a fantastic game against an Arizona Wildcats (4-6) team fresh off an upset win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Oregon State (-7.5) at Arizona State – 2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Jonathan Smith has turned this program around. The Oregon State Beavers (7-3) have won four of their last five games and are 7.5-point favorites in Tempe. True freshman running back Damien Martinez has four-straight 100-yards games for the Beavers.

Stanford at California (-5.5) – 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

There’s a rivalry game going down in the Bay Area as the Stanford Cardinals (3-7) make the short drive to Berkeley to face the California Golden Bears (3-7). Stanford holds the upper hand in the all-time series with a 65-48-11 record.

USC (-3) at UCLA – 8:00 p.m. ET, FOX

One of the weekend’s best games sees Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans (9-1) make the short trip to the Rose Bowl to face Chip Kelly and UCLA (8-2). There should be plenty of scoring in this game between two fantastic quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, as the total (74.5) is the highest of any game on the board, regardless of conference.

Colorado at Washington – 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Kalen DeBoer has done a remarkable job in Seattle, turning the Washington Huskies (8-2) into a winning team. Will they suffer a letdown spot after last week’s upset over the Ducks? The Colorado Buffaloes (1-9) have not shown much of a pulse this season.

Utah at Oregon (-3) – 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

This will be a rematch of last year’s Pac-12 Championship game and is one of the biggest games in the country for any conference. The Utah Utes (8-2) dominated this matchup a year ago, winning the regular season meeting 38-7 at home and the Pac-12 Championship game 38-10 in Las Vegas.