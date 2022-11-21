It was a great weekend of football in the Pac-12, highlighted by the USC Trojans’ electric 48-45 win over the UCLA Bruins to clinch a spot in the conference championship game. Who they play in that game is still to be determined, making the final weekend of the regular season one full of intrigue.

Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:

Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 13

Friday, November 25

Arizona State at Arizona (-4.5) – 3:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Things get started the day after Thanksgiving, as there are two conference games on tap for Friday, November 25. The first sees the Arizona Wildcats (4-7) look to notch a much-needed win over their rivals. The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) have won five straight meetings, including the last two years, by a combined score of 108 to 22.

UCLA (-10) at California – 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

How will Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins (8-3) respond after last week’s heartbreaking loss to USC? The betting market anticipated them returning to the win column, establishing the Bruins as ten-point favorites against the California Golden Bears (4-7).

Saturday, November 26

Notre Dame at USC (-6.5) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Lincoln Riley and the Trojans must win out to have a hope of making the College Football Playoffs. That’s no sure thing, as they must get past a tough Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) team before needing another win in the Pac-12 championship game, for which they have already clinched a berth. The Irish have already toppled one playoff contender (Clemson Tigers) and have rattled off five straight wins.

BYU (-6.5) at Stanford, 11:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Another out-of-conference regular season finale sees the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) host the BYU Cougars (6-5) in Palo Alto. Things have gone from bad to worse for David Shaw, and this season can not conclude fast enough.

Utah (-29.5) at Colorado – Time and TV TBA

The Utah Utes (8-3) are expected to get back on track with an easy matchup against the woeful Colorado Buffaloes (1-10). The Utes have won five straight and nine of the last ten in the Rumble in the Rockies. Kyle Whittingham’s squad is technically still alive in the Pac-12 race, although they need a few things to go their way.

Washington at Washington State – Time and TV TBA

The betting line, kickoff time, and TV details have not yet been announced for the Apple Cup, so stay tuned. This figures to be one of the top games in the conference and is a great rivalry matchup to boot.

Oregon (-3.5) at Oregon State – Time TBA, ABC/ESPN2

Another excellent rivalry game in Week 13 sees the Oregon Ducks (9-2) look to finish strong against a tough Oregon State Beavers (8-3) team that has won five of its last six games.