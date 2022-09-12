Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 3

Week 2 went pretty well for the PAC-12 Conference as a whole. The Washington State Cougars scored a massive 17-14 upset over the Wisconsin Badgers, while the Utah Utes and Oregon Ducks got back on track with victories after Week 1 defeats. The conference went 8-3 in non-conference action in Week 2.

What will Week 3 have in store? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:

Saturday, September 17

South Alabama at UCLA (-13.5) – 2:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

Chip Kelly and company can’t take this one too lightly against a 2-0 South Alabama Jaguars squad. All eyes will be on the status of UCLA Bruins stars Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who left last week’s game with an ankle injury, and Zach Charbonnet, who was mysteriously absent in Week 2.

California (+11.5) at Notre Dame – 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

The California Golden Bears are 0-4 all-time against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Justin Wilcox’s 2-0 team will look to reverse those fortunes against an Irish team that was upset by the Marshall Thundering Herd in Week 2.

BYU at Oregon (-3.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX

The conference’s marquee game of the week sees the Oregon Ducks host a 2-0 BYU Cougars team that won all five games against the PAC-12 a year ago.

Colorado (+27.5) at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

A year ago, the Colorado Buffaloes were shut out 30-0 by a Minnesota Golden Gophers team that would lose its next game to the lowly Bowling Green State Falcons. Karl Dorrell’s squad is 0-2 to start the season, and the results haven’t been pretty.

Colorado State at Washington State (-15.5) – 5:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

How will Cameron Ward and the Washington State Cougars look one week removed from an upset win over the Wisconsin Badgers? The Colorado State Rams won the only other previous meeting back in 2013.

Michigan State at Washington (-1.5) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

In this one, the spread is only -1.5 in favor of the Washington Huskies, telling you this is expected to be a close matchup. Kalen DeBoer’s squad is 2-0, averaging 48.5 points per game.

Montana State at Oregon State – 8:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

The Oregon State Beavers rolled over two of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference to start the year, taking down both the Boise State Broncos and Fresno State Bulldogs.

San Diego State at Utah (-20.5) – 10:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Utes dropped this matchup 33-31 a year ago, prompting the move to Cameron Rising as starting quarterback. The Utes will be hungry for revenge against a San Diego State Aztecs squad that has already faced the PAC-12 once this season in a 38-20 loss to the Arizona Wildcats in Week 1.

Fresno State at USC (-12.5) – 10:30 p.m. ET, FOX

For the second straight week, a PAC-12 school will face the Fresno State Bulldogs. The USC Trojans are rolling at 2-0 but cannot take this one too lightly against Jake Haener and company, who beat UCLA and hung close with Oregon a year ago.

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State (-19.5) – 11:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

Herm Edwards’s bunch looks to rebound after a Week 2 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys as they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

North Dakota State at Arizona – 11:00 p.m. ET, FS1

It’ll be worth staying up late for this one! The North Dakota State Bison have won five of the last seven FCS Championships and will not be an easy out for Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats.