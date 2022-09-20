Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 4
John David Yonke
It was another strong showing from the PAC-12 in Week 3 as all three ranked teams grabbed a victory. The conference went 8-3 overall a week ago in non-conference action.
What will Week 4 have in store? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:
Saturday, September 24
UCLA (-22.5) at Colorado – 2:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network
The PAC-12 begins conference play with six matchups on the board in Week 4. The first features Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins (3-0) as heavy favorites on the road against the struggling Colorado Buffaloes (0-3).
Oregon (-6.5) at Washington State – 4:00 p.m. ET, FOX
The Oregon Ducks (2-1) had the biggest win in the conference in Week 3, thoroughly handling the No. 12 BYU Cougars by a final score of 41-20. Will they suffer a letdown spot on the road in Pullman?
Arizona at California (-3) – 5:30 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network
The Arizona Wildcats (2-1) have already won outright as an underdog twice this season. Jedd Fisch’s squad gets a third chance to do so on the road in Berkeley.
USC (-6.5) at Oregon State – 9:30 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network
The most intriguing game of the weekend sees the undefeated USC Trojans (3-0) head to Corvallis. The Oregon State Beavers (3-0) have looked great this season, going undefeated while averaging 45.7 points per game.
Stanford at Washington (-12.5) – 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1
It’s still early, but moving on from Jimmy Lake in favor of Kalen DeBoer seems like a great move for the Washington Huskies (3-0) program. They’ll look to stay undefeated as David Shaw’s Stanford Cardinal (1-1) team visits Seattle.
Utah (-14.5) at Arizona State – 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Herm Edwards didn’t even make it to the locker room before getting fired after an upset loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles a week ago. Things don’t get any easier for this program in Week 4 as the Utah Utes (2-1) come to town.
