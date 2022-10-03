Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 6
John David Yonke
We got some clarity in the PAC-12 in Week 5, as the UCLA Bruins toppled the Washington Huskies in a matchup of two top teams in the conference, and the Utah Utes easily handled the Oregon State Beavers. What lessons will we learn in Week 6?
What will this week have in store? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:
Saturday, October 8
No. 11 Utah (-3.5) at No. 18 UCLA – 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX
The marquee matchup of the week in the conference sees the Utah Utes (4-1) head to the Rose Bowl to battle with the undefeated UCLA Bruins (5-0). The winner of this matchup will feel good about their chances in the conference.
No. 21 Washington (-13) at Arizona State – 4:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
The Washington Huskies (4-1) suffered their first defeat in Week 5, losing 40-32 to UCLA on Friday night. Quarterback Michael Penix looks to keep rolling against a bad Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) that has shown few signs of life.
Washington State at No. 6 USC (-10.5) – 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX
The USC Trojans (5-0) must find it a relief that this game will be played at their home stadium. Jake Dickert has this Washington State Cougars (4-1) team rolling, with their lone loss coming to a good Oregon Ducks team in comeback fashion.
No. 12 Oregon at Arizona – 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Speaking of that good Oregon team, the Ducks (4-1) have lambasted opponents by a combined score of 200-102 in their last four games following the unsuccessful opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. This one could turn into a shootout, as the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) are averaging 473.6 yards of total offense but are allowing 400.8 total yards per game defensively.
Oregon State at Stanford – 11:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
It’s looking like another embarrassing season for David Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal (1-3). They’ll hope to get back on track against a good Oregon State Beavers (3-2), albeit one that typically plays better at home than on the road.
