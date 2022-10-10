Week 6 was a wild one in the PAC-12, as the UCLA Bruins made waves with an upset win over the Utah Utes to begin Saturday, and the Oregon State Beavers notched a last-second win over the Stanford Cardinal to cap things off.

What will this week have in store? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:

Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 7

Saturday, October 15

California (-14.5) at Colorado – 2:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Now that Karl Dorrell has been shown the door, will the Colorado Buffaloes (0-5) put up more of a fight? They host the California Golden Bears (3-2) at Folsom Field in the first game to kick off in the Pac-12 this week.

Arizona at Washington – 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

The betting line has not been released for this game as of this writing. The Washington State Huskies (4-2) have dropped two in a row after starting the Kalen DeBoer era with four straight wins.

Stanford at Notre Dame (-16.5) – 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

The betting market anticipates a difficult trip to South Bend for David Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal (1-4). It looked like the Cardinal were going to grab a much-needed victory in Week 6 before falling in heartbreaking fashion on a long touchdown pass by the Oregon State Beavers with 13 seconds remaining.

USC at Utah (-3.5) – 8:00 p.m. ET, FOX

This is the game of the week in the Pac-12 and one of the biggest games of the week regardless of conference. Lincoln Riley’s squad takes its 6-0 record to Rice-Eccles Stadium in a momentous clash that could go a long way in deciding the conference race.

Washington State at Oregon State (-3.5) – 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

The Washington State Cougars (4-2) have been a pleasant surprise in the Pac-12 this season. Jake Dickert’s squad heads to Reser Stadium, where the Oregon State Beavers have played very well lately.