It was a magic weekend in the Pac-12. The Utah Utes defeated the USC Trojans by a single point in a thrilling battle between two of the conference’s best teams in Week 7’s marquee game on the West Coast. Elsewhere, the Stanford Cardinal notched a shocking victory in South Bend, while the Colorado Buffaloes secured their first win of 2022.

What will this week have in store? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:

Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 8

Saturday, October 22

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon (-6.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX

The marquee matchup of the weekend goes down in Eugene as Chip Kelly faces his former team in a consequential game for the conference standings. The UCLA Bruins are 6-0 and averaging 41.5 points per game behind the stellar play of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet. The Oregon Ducks (5-1) have rattled off five straight victories following a blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the opener. There figures to be plenty of offense in this one, as the Ducks are averaging 42.0 points per game.

Arizona State at Stanford (-3) – 4:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

David Shaw seems to have breathed some life back into the Stanford Cardinal (2-3), as they upset the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend a week after narrowly losing to the Oregon State Beavers in the waning seconds. A fight to stay relevant in the Pac-12 race occurs in Palo Alto, where the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-4) enter off a bye week.

Colorado at Oregon State (-24.5) – 8:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Maybe all the Colorado Buffaloes (1-5) had to do was get rid of Karl Dorrell. The Buffaloes notched their first win of the season under interim head coach Mike Sanford but face the unenviable task of heading to Reser Stadium as +24.5 underdogs.

Washington at California – 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Washington Huskies (5-2) may not be reliable, but they have been fun. The Huskies are averaging 42.1 points per game in the first year under Kalen DeBoer and may have a star in quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has thrown for 2,560 yards and 20 touchdowns already this season. The California Golden Bears (3-3) lost to Colorado a week ago, which tells you all you need to know about the current state of this program.