Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 9

Week 8 in the PAC-12 was highlighted by the Oregon Ducks’ domination of the UCLA Bruins in a top-10 matchup.

What will Week 9 have in store? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:

Thursday, October 27

No. 14 Utah (-8.5) at Washington State – 10:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Things start on Thursday night as the Utah Utes (5-2) head to Pullman. Jake Dickert is off to a 4-3 start in his first season as head coach of the Washington State Cougars and has a 3-1 home record.

Saturday, October 29

No. 8 Oregon (-15.5) at California – 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks (6-1) haven’t lost a game since the opener against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. They’ll look to avoid a letdown spot after notching a huge win over the UCLA Bruins in Week 8.

No. 10 USC (-15.5) at Arizona – 7:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

After dropping their first game of the season, the USC Trojans (6-1) return off a bye week with a very manageable portion of the schedule. Lincoln Riley’s team plays at Arizona and then returns home to face the California Golden Bears and the Colorado Buffaloes. It’s a stretch the Trojans are expected to come away from with three wins before concluding the season at UCLA and then home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Arizona State (-12.5) at Colorado – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

In a game between two cellar dwellers, the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-5) head to Folsom Field to face the struggling Colorado Buffaloes (1-6). This game will feature two interim coaches after Herm Edwards, and Karl Dorrell didn’t make it through the season for their respective squads.

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA (-15.5) – 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The nightcap of Week 9 in the PAC-12 sees Chip Kelly’s UCLA team hope to rebound after losing a marquee game in Eugene last week by a score of 45-30. David Shaw’s Stanford Cardinal (3-4) have surprisingly won two straight games despite scoring a total of 31 points in those outings.