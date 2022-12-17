The Pac-12 was a wildly entertaining conference this season, with plenty of storylines to follow. Lincoln Riley brought life back into Southern California football, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to capture glory as Kyle Whittingham, and the Utah Utes remained firm atop the conference.

With bowl season kicking off, let’s look at where each team that qualified for a bowl stands by breaking them into tiers.

Championship Caliber: Utah

1. Utah Utes (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12)

Of course, Utah comes out on top, just as they did in the conference championship game in a 47-24 win that embarrassed USC. Whittingham and company have won two straight Pac-12 Championships, putting them in a tier of their own. The Utes will represent the conference in the Rose Bowl game for a second consecutive year, this time against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

On the Cusp or If We Only Had a Defense: USC, Washington, Oregon

2. USC (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12)

Folk will probably clamor for USC to be on the top tier considering the Trojans had the best record in the conference and also happen to have the Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams, on the roster. My rebuttal: USC had a chance to be at the top of the conference and blew it spectacularly in Las Vegas. Who among us hasn’t been up big in Sin City only to come up empty-handed? Regardless, Riley’s first season in Southern California was quite the spectacle as the Trojans averaged 41.1 PPG, third-best nationally. This offense is no joke. The defense, on the other hand? No comment.

3. Washington (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12)

The Huskies had to have felt they deserved a spot in the conference championship game but were left out on a tiebreaker. Kalen DeBoer’s first season in the Pacific Northwest was a resounding success, and this team got better as the season went on, winning each of its last six games. They get the nod over the Oregon Ducks here as the Huskies won the head-to-head matchup by a score of 37-34 despite the game taking place in Eugene.

4. Oregon (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12)

Speaking of resounding successes, how about Dan Lanning’s first campaign in Eugene? Bo Nix’s career revival was certainly something to behold, as the former Auburn signal-caller went from laughing stock to growth stock, even earning some Heisman buzz after three-quarters of the season. As is the theme in this conference, a swiss cheese defense ultimately kept the Ducks from being an elite team, but the offense is as good as any in the country.

Very Good Season, But No Cigar: UCLA, Oregon State

5. UCLA (9-3. 6-3 Pac-12)

It took longer than many expected, but Chip Kelly is working with something in Pasadena. The Bruins improved from 8-4 a year ago to 9-3 this season despite the roster being overhauled via the transfer market and entering the season with relatively low expectations. The highlight of the season was an impressive 42-32 victory over Utah, although a loss at Oregon the following week in a marquee matchup took some air out of the tires.

6. Oregon State (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12)

It speaks to the strength of this conference in 2022 that it feels wrong to have Oregon State listed this low. The Beavers won nine games and beat the No. 4 team on this list, so perhaps they have a claim to be ranked higher. That being said, a lack of quality wins keeps them back, as Oregon is the only team on this list that the Beavers defeated. Jonathan Smith remains one of the most underrated coaches in America, and he’ll look for a statement win over an SEC team (Florida) in the bowl.

Hey, We Also Made a Bowl: Washington State

7. Washington State (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12)

Well, this part of the rankings was easy, at least. Jake Dickert took the Cougars to a bowl game in his first season only to see offensive coordinator Eric Morris leave to take over head coaching duties at North Texas. The defense was mostly stout in a conference that lacked tackling abilities, although Cameron Ward and the offense never quite took off.