Penn State vs. Iowa: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When these two programs meet up, it is an old-fashioned dog fight. It’s a series with scores like 6-4 and 17-12. While it is not a highly played series, it is circled on most Big Ten fans’ calendars. In true Big Ten fashion, this series will not be played in 2022, and with the Big Ten schedule for 2023 influx, it is unknown when the series will restart.

Penn State vs. Iowa Series History

While this series dates to 1930, the two programs have met just 31 times. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-14. The lack of games in this series is two-fold. First, Penn State did not join the Big Ten until the 1994 football season. Second, they have been in separate divisions since 2011, leading to just eight games since 2010.

Penn State has more wins and a better all-time winning percentage but trails Iowa in both claimed national titles and conference titles (one has to be in a conference to win it).

Lately, Penn State has owned the series winning six of the last eight. However, Iowa has won the previous two.

Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records

Category Penn State Iowa All-Time Wins 913 680 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .544 Conference Titles 4 13 National Titles 2 5

The only way the Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions will face each other in 2022 is in the Big Ten Championship Game. Last week Penn State closed out its non-conference slate with a 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions have moved just outside the top ten in the polls and will re-enter conference play Saturday when they host Northwestern.

Iowa is still struggling on offense, but the defense’s play carried them to a conference win over Rutgers 27-10. Despite an early season loss to Iowa State, the Hawkeyes still control their destiny in the West division. Iowa will host No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Kinnick Stadium has been where Big Ten East dreams go to die. However, the Iowa offense must be much better if they want to knock off the Wolverines.